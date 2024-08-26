Verstappen admits Red Bull CONFUSION over major F1 issues

Frustrated Red Bull star Max Verstappen has revealed his confusion following a disappointing result at the Dutch Grand Prix.

The defending Formula 1 champion had been hoping to clinch a fourth consecutive victory at his home circuit in front of a passionate crowd in Zandvoort.

F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen given shock FIA drugs test as star DISQUALIFIED ahead of Dutch Grand Prix

READ MORE: Dutch GP issue official statement after major on track accident

His day got off to a wonderful start, passing title rival Lando Norris before Turn One to take an early lead, but the 26-year-old was powerless to keep the McLaren star at bay, relinquishing his advantage on Lap 18 before falling further behind as the race progressed.

Lando Norris got the better of Max Verstappen at the Dutch GP in Zandvoort

It was a disappointing afternoon for the Dutchman in front of his home crowd

Defending F1 champion 'couldn't do anything'

Verstappen's displeasure was evident - particularly during the opening stages - frequently taking to team radio to complain about his ongoing difficulties regarding the performance of his car.

The three-time champion still holds a sizeable advantage over Norris at the top of the drivers' standings, but there is some cause for concern given his run of races without a win has been extended to six.

Speaking to media post-race, he shared his bemusement after failing to provide an answer to Norris' pace.

"I'm not surprised with how my feeling was in the car,' he reflected. "I couldn't do anything.

"Everything I tried to do...I said it during the race, whatever I do with the car, the inputs are not really translating.

Verstappen and Norris will battle it out over the next nine races of the 2024 season

READ MORE: Ricciardo SNUBBED as F1 prospect backed to partner Verstappen

"When I steer left, it doesn't feel like it does immediately, or it just doesn't turn how I want to.

"It's very complicated to understand why that is and how we fix that.

"The positive was the start but quite early on in that stint, Lando was waiting for the opportunity.

"He came by and from that point onwards, I was focused on bring it to the end in the best possible position."

READ MORE: FIA confirm PUNISHMENT after Ricciardo incident at Dutch GP

Related