Verstappen reports major Red Bull ISSUES at Dutch Grand Prix

Max Verstappen's return to his home circuit has not gone according to plan, after the Red Bull F1 star took to team radio to report major problems with his car.

The Dutchman - lining up from P2 - made a blistering start, getting past title rival Lando Norris before Turn 1.

Norris kept in touch with the championship leader, however, as Verstappen delivered a series of complaints to his race engineer in the opening quarter of the race.

Max Verstappen is targeting a win at his home grand prix

Lando Norris passed the championship leader on Lap 18

Norris takes advantage of Verstappen struggles

Speaking over team radio on Lap 14, the three-time champion bemoaned his car's inability to turn with precision, before directing his grievances towards his tyres on Lap 17, as he said: "My tyres are just numb, they don't grip."

His resistance didn't last long, as he was finally passed by Norris one lap later after the Brit took advantage of DRS to breeze past the Red Bull star and move in front.

Having fallen several seconds behind in the following laps, Verstappen once again voiced his displeasure as he watched his title challenger race off into the distance.

"I can’t go faster," he admitted. "The car doesn’t respond to my inputs."

The Dutchman is currently more than 10 seconds behind Norris as the race continues to heat up.

