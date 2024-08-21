Verstappen Mercedes decision made as Hamilton replacement lined up

Mercedes have reportedly arrived at a decision over who will replace the departing Lewis Hamilton next season.

The seven-time Formula 1 champion is set to make the switch to Ferrari in 2025, bringing an end to what has been an incredibly successful era with the Silver Arrows.

F1 HEADLINES: Horner faces major dilemma as Red Bull struck by RESTRICTION setback

READ MORE: Verstappen's long-term dream ROCKED in major team-mate snub

Since the announcement was made shortly before the start of this season, speculation over who will take over from the 39-year-old has continued to dominate the headlines.

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has made no secret of his desire to bring in the best replacement available, with three-time world champion Max Verstappen touted as a potential option despite still being under contract at Red Bull.

The Dutchman has reportedly been considering his future options, but has gone on record to say he is planning to stay at the constructors' championship holders for at least another season.

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton will make the move to Ferrari next season

Toto Wolff had been hopeful of luring Max Verstappen to Mercedes

READ MORE: F1 team announce driver REPLACEMENT for Dutch GP

Antonelli set to take Hamilton seat

Another name linked with the vacant seat is young prospect Andrea Kimi Antonelli, who has been tipped to join the likes of Verstappen and Hamilton at the very top of the sport.

The 17-year-old Italian is currently racing in F2, but his performances have already caught the eye of Wolff, who appears impressed with the youngster's rapid progress so far.

It is now being reported that Wolff has given up on trying to sign Verstappen, opening the door for Antonelli to make the step up from the second tier of motorsport.

Andrea Kimi Antonelli now appears all but confirmed to drive for Mercedes in F1

READ MORE: Ferrari star DESPAIRS after being 'locked-out' of Aston Martin switch

Dutch media outlet De Telegraaf have reported that despite whispers of Verstappen wanting to leave Red Bull: "Mercedes knows better."

“The main character in this whole story, Verstappen himself, has always been crystal clear: his intention was and is to stay at Red Bull - at least in 2025.

"Wolff knows that too and that is what will happen.

"Apart from the fact that Verstappen is less easy to pry away from Red Bull, now that a much-discussed side letter to the contract of top advisor Helmut Marko has been adjusted.

"Previously, a provision was included that Verstappen could get out of his contract, which runs until 2028, if Marko were to leave the Red Bull ship - that has now disappeared.”

With the reigning champion off the table for Wolff for at least for 2025, Antonelli remains the favourite.

READ MORE: Vettel decline to blame for Red Bull snub as Ricciardo OUT in the cold

Related