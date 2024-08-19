Hamilton warned by future F1 team-mate about Ferrari 'MESS'

Lewis Hamilton has been fired a warning by his future team-mate Charles Leclerc ahead of his move to Ferrari next season.

Seven-time world champion Hamilton shocked the Formula 1 world earlier this year, when he announced his move to the most successful outfit on the F1 grid.

F1 HEADLINES: Ricciardo integrity questioned as F1 star labelled ‘desperate’

READ MORE: Hamilton set for Ferrari SNUB in huge Mercedes boost

The Brit will make a last-ditch attempt to overtake Michael Schumacher and become the sport's only ever eight-time drivers' champion.

Hamilton leads the way in F1 in the all-time lists of race victories, pole positions and podiums, and has achieved most of his success with his current Mercedes team.

Lewis Hamilton will join Ferrari in 2025

Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc will be team-mates in 2025

Hamilton's Ferrari warning

However, Hamilton's 12-season association with the Brackley-based outfit is beginning to draw to a close, and the 39-year-old has already ensured the partnership will end on a high, by claiming two race victories this season.

Those two wins (his 104th and 105th in the sport) were his first since 2021, and have reinvigorated the champion ahead of his move to Ferrari, where he will partner six-time grand prix winner Leclerc.

Now, Leclerc has fired a warning over to Hamilton, suggesting that the scrutiny that Ferrari drivers face is much higher than any other team on the grid.

"The fact that we are Ferrari in general, whenever something happens at Ferrari, it always creates more of a mess than in any other teams," Leclerc admitted in an interview with Autosport.

"This is where we need to be good, that whenever we are in those moments, we just focus on ourselves, try to take the noise away, learn from it and use it positively. But I hope that we don't have too many of them."

READ MORE: Hamilton ally Cullen offers GRUELLING insight into training schedule

Related