Hamilton ally Cullen offers GRUELLING insight into training schedule
Hamilton ally Cullen offers GRUELLING insight into training schedule
Lewis Hamilton's former physiotherapist and confidante Angela Cullen has given some insight into the gruelling preparations drivers must go through to best ready themselves for race weekends.
For years, Cullen was seen by Hamilton's side around the world in F1 paddocks, helping the seven-time champion as his performance coach and close friend.
F1 HEADLINES: Horner ends team tensions as SHOCK Mercedes move ‘expected’
READ MORE: Hamilton admits RETIREMENT talks as new projects outlined
In March 2023, it was announced that the 50-year-old would no longer be working alongside the Mercedes driver, though the two have remained on good terms.
Cullen has been working in the United States in 2024 in a similar role with IndyCar driver and fellow New Zealander Marcus Armstrong.
READ MORE: F1 legend admits CONTROVERSIAL act would see him axed from sport'
Cullen reveals how drivers prepare for race weekends
The physicality of motorsport racing is well-documented, though the training required to reach and maintain such levels of fitness is less widely known.
Cullen has a long history in physiotherapy, obtaining a degree in health science and physiotherapy from the Auckland University of Technology.
She went on to work with UK Athletics and the British Olympic Team, and later began working with Hamilton in 2016.
“Training is pretty stable throughout the season,” she explained on the IndyCar YouTube channel at Laguna Seca.
“You’re obviously focusing - you know the demands of the heavy races - so that’s what your training goals are.
“But, training bits in and around their busy schedules, they generally train twice a day. I know he [Armstrong] does an hour cardiovascular and then he does a weight session. Some days he might do two weight sessions.
“Generally, doing around four hours of training a day specific for racing.”
READ MORE: Hamilton talks up title fight after incredible dig at Red Bull star
Asked if non-race weekends and breaks between racing meant time to relax, Cullen explained it was actually quite the opposite.
“That’s when they can get their big sessions in because that’s when they’ve got time to recover,” she revealed.
"Race recovery, nutrition and training are the three biggies, right? So they’re always balancing ‘how much do I need to sleep?’ with ‘how much do I need to train?’ and making sure they are always re-fuelling at the same time.
“Coming into race weekends, they taper off a little bit, they rest a little bit more to make sure that they’re fully recovered so they’ve got the energy for the mental game as well as the physical game over a race weekend.
“It’s always a really fine balance,” she concluded.
Cullen's partnership with Hamilton helped him to a further three drivers' titles with Mercedes, and the 39-year-old shows no signs of slowing down as he prepares to join Ferrari in a multi-year deal.
Armstrong's training regime has helped his second season in IndyCar, as the Kiwi sits 14th in the standings with a maiden podium to his name with Chip Ganassi Racing.
READ MORE: Las Vegas Grand Prix issues HUGE F1 race weekend announcement
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Wolff opens up on mental health in IMPORTANT interview
- 1 hour ago
Hamilton ally Cullen offers GRUELLING insight into training schedule
- 2 hours ago
Newey future teased with shock NEW team linked
- 3 hours ago
Verstappen issues Red Bull demands as rivals close in
- 3 hours ago
Hamilton future questioned as Verstappen named TOP Ferrari choice
- Today 08:27
F1 News Today: Horner ends team tensions as SHOCK Mercedes move ‘expected’
- Today 06:57
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
- GP NETHERLANDS 23 - 25 Aug
- GP ITALY 30 Aug - 1 Sep
- GP AZERBAIJAN 13 - 15 Sep
- GP SINGAPORE 20 - 22 Sep