Hamilton admits RETIREMENT talks as new projects outlined

Lewis Hamilton has opened up about his retirement plans as he prepares for a new chapter with Ferrari next season, revealing the mental and physical challenges that come with a long and illustrious Formula 1 career.

As Lewis Hamilton gears up for what could be one of the most significant moves of his career — joining Ferrari in 2025 — the seven-time world champion has shared insights into his future in the sport.

F1 HEADLINES: Vettel linked with SHOCK return as Porsche offer grid entry update

READ MORE: EXCLUSIVE: Newey wants Hamilton F1 project in 'DREAM move'

In a candid interview with Esquire, Hamilton discussed his thoughts on retirement, and his plans for the future once his F1 career does come to an end.

Lewis Hamilton has won seven F1 world titles

READ MORE: Ferrari star reveals LIE that kickstarted F1 career

Hamilton's strategic approach to F1 retirement

Hamilton revealed he has a plan in place for how he wants to manage the remainder of his career, balancing his commitment to F1 with his various business ventures and personal interests.

As someone who has consistently pushed the boundaries both on and off the track, Hamilton is keenly aware of the need to carefully manage his time and energy.

"I do have mentally a plan of where I would like to extend to. I’ve just got to strategise and sequence things," he explained.

"I’m very much about sequencing, like looking at brands that I collaborate with, companies that I’m essentially starting, how I manage my time between all those, and how I’m able to dedicate myself to this job still," he noted.

Lewis Hamilton has experienced a resurgence in form recently

READ MORE: F1 ‘not happy’ with Silverstone as at-risk tracks discussed

The drive to stay competitive for Hamilton

While Hamilton is focused on making the most of his remaining years in F1, he is also conscious of the need to maintain his performance levels.

"I don’t want to do it if I’m not good," he admitted- a perspective which has been shaped by conversations with former athletes who regretted retiring too soon.

"There are so many people that have finished their careers early, and I’ve spoken to many who’ve said they wish they could have just done one more year or two. And they’re like, ‘Stay in as long as you can!’"

As Hamilton prepares for his much-anticipated switch to Ferrari, his comments offer a glimpse into the mindset of a driver who is still deeply motivated but also realistic about the physical and mental toll of competing at the highest level.

With his eyes set on maximising his time in the sport, Hamilton’s transition to the Scuderia could mark the beginning of a new and exciting chapter, one that will be closely watched by fans and rivals alike.

READ MORE: Hamilton talks up title fight after incredible dig at Red Bull star

Related