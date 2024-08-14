Hamilton admits RETIREMENT talks as new projects outlined
Hamilton admits RETIREMENT talks as new projects outlined
Lewis Hamilton has opened up about his retirement plans as he prepares for a new chapter with Ferrari next season, revealing the mental and physical challenges that come with a long and illustrious Formula 1 career.
As Lewis Hamilton gears up for what could be one of the most significant moves of his career — joining Ferrari in 2025 — the seven-time world champion has shared insights into his future in the sport.
F1 HEADLINES: Vettel linked with SHOCK return as Porsche offer grid entry update
READ MORE: EXCLUSIVE: Newey wants Hamilton F1 project in 'DREAM move'
In a candid interview with Esquire, Hamilton discussed his thoughts on retirement, and his plans for the future once his F1 career does come to an end.
READ MORE: Ferrari star reveals LIE that kickstarted F1 career
Hamilton's strategic approach to F1 retirement
Hamilton revealed he has a plan in place for how he wants to manage the remainder of his career, balancing his commitment to F1 with his various business ventures and personal interests.
As someone who has consistently pushed the boundaries both on and off the track, Hamilton is keenly aware of the need to carefully manage his time and energy.
"I do have mentally a plan of where I would like to extend to. I’ve just got to strategise and sequence things," he explained.
"I’m very much about sequencing, like looking at brands that I collaborate with, companies that I’m essentially starting, how I manage my time between all those, and how I’m able to dedicate myself to this job still," he noted.
READ MORE: F1 ‘not happy’ with Silverstone as at-risk tracks discussed
The drive to stay competitive for Hamilton
While Hamilton is focused on making the most of his remaining years in F1, he is also conscious of the need to maintain his performance levels.
"I don’t want to do it if I’m not good," he admitted- a perspective which has been shaped by conversations with former athletes who regretted retiring too soon.
"There are so many people that have finished their careers early, and I’ve spoken to many who’ve said they wish they could have just done one more year or two. And they’re like, ‘Stay in as long as you can!’"
As Hamilton prepares for his much-anticipated switch to Ferrari, his comments offer a glimpse into the mindset of a driver who is still deeply motivated but also realistic about the physical and mental toll of competing at the highest level.
With his eyes set on maximising his time in the sport, Hamilton’s transition to the Scuderia could mark the beginning of a new and exciting chapter, one that will be closely watched by fans and rivals alike.
READ MORE: Hamilton talks up title fight after incredible dig at Red Bull star
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Drive to Survive legend EMBARRASSED by new-found fame
- 46 minutes ago
Ricciardo 'expected' to land INCREDIBLE Mercedes move
- 1 hour ago
Hamilton admits RETIREMENT talks as new projects outlined
- 2 hours ago
Horner ends F1 team boss tensions as rival reveals RARE visit
- 3 hours ago
Hamilton and Ricciardo snubbed as shock F1 star named SEXIEST driver
- Today 18:57
F1 legend admits CONTROVERSIAL act would see him axed from sport
- Today 17:57
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
- GP NETHERLANDS 23 - 25 Aug
- GP ITALY 30 Aug - 1 Sep
- GP AZERBAIJAN 13 - 15 Sep
- GP SINGAPORE 20 - 22 Sep