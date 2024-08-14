F1 News Today: Vettel linked with shock RETURN as Perez 'out' of Red Bull
Red Bull chief advisor Helmut Marko has reportedly admitted that Sebastian Vettel 'wants' to return to Formula 1.
McLaren star claims Perez ‘OUT’ of Red Bull after shock U-turn
A McLaren racing star has issued a damning verdict on the future of Red Bull's Sergio Perez.
Hamilton reveals F1 RETIREMENT plan before Ferrari move
Lewis Hamilton has opened up about his retirement plans as he prepares for a new chapter with Ferrari next season, revealing the mental and physical challenges that come with a long and illustrious Formula 1 career.
F1 ‘not happy’ with Silverstone as at-risk tracks discussed
Serious concerns have been raised about Silverstone as a Formula 1 venue following chaos during the 2024 British Grand Prix weekend.
Secret Verstappen meeting revealed as Red Bull F1 rivals prepare swoop
A covert meeting involving key Mercedes figures has ignited rumours of a potential move for Max Verstappen, as Red Bull’s rivals gear up for a major coup in 2026.
Latest News
Porsche offer significant F1 entry update as iconic brand's stance made clear
- 1 minute ago
Audacious poaching attempt to land Red Bull star revealed
- 57 minutes ago
Wolff delivers brutally honest Mercedes warning after Hamilton success
- 2 hours ago
EXCLUSIVE: Newey wants Hamilton F1 project in 'DREAM move'
- 2 hours ago
Ricciardo issues blunt Red Bull response despite Perez backing
- 3 hours ago
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
- GP NETHERLANDS 23 - 25 Aug
- GP ITALY 30 Aug - 1 Sep
- GP AZERBAIJAN 13 - 15 Sep
- GP SINGAPORE 20 - 22 Sep