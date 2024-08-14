close global

F1 News Today: Vettel linked with shock RETURN as Perez 'out' of Red Bull

F1 News Today: Vettel linked with shock RETURN as Perez 'out' of Red Bull

F1 News Today: Vettel linked with shock RETURN as Perez 'out' of Red Bull

F1 News Today: Vettel linked with shock RETURN as Perez 'out' of Red Bull

Red Bull chief advisor Helmut Marko has reportedly admitted that Sebastian Vettel 'wants' to return to Formula 1.

McLaren star claims Perez ‘OUT’ of Red Bull after shock U-turn

A McLaren racing star has issued a damning verdict on the future of Red Bull's Sergio Perez.

Hamilton reveals F1 RETIREMENT plan before Ferrari move

Lewis Hamilton has opened up about his retirement plans as he prepares for a new chapter with Ferrari next season, revealing the mental and physical challenges that come with a long and illustrious Formula 1 career.

F1 ‘not happy’ with Silverstone as at-risk tracks discussed

Serious concerns have been raised about Silverstone as a Formula 1 venue following chaos during the 2024 British Grand Prix weekend.

Secret Verstappen meeting revealed as Red Bull F1 rivals prepare swoop

A covert meeting involving key Mercedes figures has ignited rumours of a potential move for Max Verstappen, as Red Bull’s rivals gear up for a major coup in 2026.

F1 News Today: HUGE F1 announcement made as Ricciardo reveals FINAL RACE fears
F1 Today

F1 News Today: HUGE F1 announcement made as Ricciardo reveals FINAL RACE fears

  • Yesterday 15:20
F1 News Today: Horner warned over Verstappen FIGHT as shock F1 return theory emerges
F1 News Today

F1 News Today: Horner warned over Verstappen FIGHT as shock F1 return theory emerges

  • August 11, 2024 20:30

Porsche offer significant F1 entry update as iconic brand's stance made clear

  • 1 minute ago
Audacious poaching attempt to land Red Bull star revealed

  • 57 minutes ago
Mercedes

Wolff delivers brutally honest Mercedes warning after Hamilton success

  • 2 hours ago
EXCLUSIVE: Newey wants Hamilton F1 project in 'DREAM move'

  • 2 hours ago
Ricciardo issues blunt Red Bull response despite Perez backing

  • 3 hours ago
F1 News Today: Vettel linked with shock RETURN as Perez 'out' of Red Bull

  • Today 06:57
F1 Standings

