Hamilton reveals UNIQUE F1 grand prix ritual
Lewis Hamilton has revealed a unique ritual that he follows during Formula 1 race weekends, offering a glimpse into the personal habits that help him stay at the top of his game.
As one of the most successful drivers in F1 history, the seven-time world champion is known for his meticulous approach to every aspect of his life, both on and off the track.
In a recent interview with Esquire, the Mercedes star revealed a distinctive ritual he adheres to during Grand Prix weekends, combining music, meditation and a strict sleep regimen to ensure he remains at peak performance.
Does Lewis Hamilton make music?
Hamilton, who is celebrated not only for his driving prowess but also for his creative pursuits, disclosed that music plays a central role in his pre-race preparation.
“I listen to a lot of music. I have music set up in my room. I record music. Basically, I write and sing music. Different sorts of R&B," Hamilton shared.
What is Hamilton's F1 Grand Prix routine?
In addition to his musical routine, Hamilton revealed that he often spends his evenings reading, another pastime that provides him with a mental escape from the demands of the sport.
“I record music at night. Often in my evenings, I read,” he said.
Meditation is another tool in Hamilton’s ritualistic arsenal, although he admits that it doesn’t always fit into his packed schedule.
“I try to meditate, mostly in the mornings. But I don’t always get to it,” Hamilton admitted.
While music and meditation form key components of Hamilton’s ritual, he emphasised that sleep is the cornerstone of his preparation.
“I’m focused on my sleep,” Hamilton stated.
“I try not to slack on that ever. So there’s a cutoff time when I want to go to bed depending on what time I need to be up the first day explained.”
Hamilton’s unique Grand Prix ritual showcases the blend of discipline, creativity, and self-care that has become synonymous with his career.
By balancing intense focus with personal passions, the seven-time world champion continues to set the standard both on the track and in how he prepares for the rigours of F1.
As he pursues an unprecedented eighth world title, it’s clear that Hamilton’s ritual plays a crucial role in keeping him at the pinnacle of the sport.
