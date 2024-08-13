Secret Verstappen meeting revealed as Red Bull F1 rivals prepare swoop

A covert meeting involving key Mercedes figures has ignited rumours of a potential move for Max Verstappen, as Red Bull’s rivals gear up for a major coup in 2026.

Speculation is mounting around the future of Max Verstappen, with former F1 team boss Eddie Jordan suggesting that the Dutch driver could be lured away from Red Bull by Mercedes, despite being under contract until 2028.

The rumoured move follows recent upheavals within the Red Bull camp and a series of strong performances from Mercedes, who have emerged as serious contenders once again.

Could Verstappen be on his way to Mercedes?

Is Verstappen happy at Red Bull?

Jordan has made bold claims regarding Verstappen’s potential switch to Mercedes, citing the recent 'turmoil' at Red Bull as a key factor that could influence the reigning champion's decision.

The high-profile departures of Red Bull’s design mastermind Adrian Newey and sporting director Jonathan Wheatley have reportedly unsettled the team, raising questions about its future stability.

In an interview with F1-Insider, Jordan said: “The turmoil at Red Bull, the departures of Adrian Newey and Jonathan Wheatley cannot please Max and his father, Jos.”

His comments have fuelled further speculation about Verstappen’s future, especially as Mercedes continue to close the performance gap.

Toto Wolff has been an admirer of Verstappen's skills since his karting days

Secret Talks and Strategic Plans

Adding to the intrigue, Jordan revealed on the Formula For Success podcast that key Mercedes figures have previously met in Monaco where they discussed the possibility of securing Verstappen’s services.

“In Monaco, there was a meeting between Toto, Jim Ratcliffe of INEOS - who is the Man United guy as well - and Ola Källenius who is the chief executive of Mercedes and together they put together a fighting fund to cover off the possibility of a salary requirement to cover for Max,” Jordan claimed.

“And Max was aware of it. I’m not actually sure he was at the meeting, but he certainly was aware of it. Surely that gives some indication about the steely commitment by Toto and his team to actually get Max on board at some stage.

“So, we shouldn’t be surprised to see Max in a Mercedes car in the next years.”

Mercedes have enjoyed a resurgence in recent form

A Changing Landscape

The timing of these developments is significant, as F1 prepares for a major regulatory overhaul in 2026.

New cars and power units will be introduced, potentially reshuffling the competitive order.

Mercedes, with their recent resurgence, have positioned themselves as a formidable force, winning three of the last four races in the 2024 season.

With Verstappen on course to secure his fourth consecutive Drivers’ Championship this year, a move to Mercedes could mark the next chapter in his illustrious career.

Jordan’s insights suggest that such a switch is not only possible but increasingly likely as the sport heads into a new era.

