close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
McLaren star claims Perez ‘OUT’ of Red Bull after shock U-turn

McLaren star claims Perez ‘OUT’ of Red Bull after shock U-turn

McLaren star claims Perez ‘OUT’ of Red Bull after shock U-turn

McLaren star claims Perez ‘OUT’ of Red Bull after shock U-turn

A McLaren racing star has issued a damning verdict on the future of Red Bull's Sergio Perez.

Perez has been under huge pressure to keep his seat throughout 2024, with a run of poor performances allowing McLaren to put up a real fight to Red Bull in the constructors' championship.

F1 HEADLINES: Ricciardo reveals EXIT fears as Red Bull chief hints at Perez priority

READ MORE: Ricciardo admits sadness over END of F1 career

The 34-year-old started the season well, with four podiums in the opening five races encouraging Red Bull to hand him a contract extension, but he now sits down in seventh in the drivers' championship behind a plethora of rivals.

Rumours Perez would be replaced during Formula 1's summer break were quickly put to bed by team principal Christian Horner, but Perez's future beyond the end of this season is still not a foregone conclusion, despite his new contract.

READ MORE: Ferrari star reveals LIE that kickstarted F1 career

Sergio Perez started the 2024 season in fine form
Sergio Perez has not beaten Max Verstappen in 2024

Perez 'out' of Red Bull

Perez has not beaten team-mate Max Verstappen in a race they have both finished since April 2023 at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, a race that is coming up on the 2024 calendar in September.

The 34-year-old's home race in Mexico is still to come this season too, another event in which he will feel he has a chance of claiming a victory that has eluded him so far in 2024.

However, ahead of those races, McLaren junior star Gabriel Bortoleto has suggested that Red Bull will look to replace Perez if he does not drastically improve in the second half of 2024.

"I think Perez will be out next year," he told Motorsport.com's Brazilian site.

"I don’t know if he has a contract but, with the results he’s having, he’s out."

Bortoleto is currently competing for the F2 championship title and is part of the McLaren driver development programme.

The Brazilian himself may soon be on the move, too, with the young star recently linked with Audi's F1 project.

READ MORE: Axed F1 star open to MAJOR move after being replaced by ex-Mercedes man

Related

Red Bull McLaren Christian Horner F1 Daniel Ricciardo Sergio Perez
Ricciardo handed BLOW as F1 driver asserts himself for Red Bull seat
Yuki Tsunoda

Ricciardo handed BLOW as F1 driver asserts himself for Red Bull seat

  • August 11, 2024 21:57
  • 1
Perez given VICIOUS put-down by F1 rival amid Red Bull struggles
Sergio Perez

Perez given VICIOUS put-down by F1 rival amid Red Bull struggles

  • August 11, 2024 18:57

Latest News

Max Verstappen

Secret Verstappen meeting revealed as Red Bull F1 rivals prepare swoop

  • 32 minutes ago
Red Bull

McLaren star claims Perez ‘OUT’ of Red Bull after shock U-turn

  • 1 hour ago
F1 Today

F1 News Today: HUGE F1 announcement made as Ricciardo reveals FINAL RACE fears

  • Today 15:20
Latest F1 News

Iconic F1 tracks 'VULNERABLE' as three countries queue to host races

  • Today 13:43
Mercedes

Key factors behind recent Hamilton SUCCESS pinpointed

  • Today 12:57
Red Bull

Verstappen dealt BLOW as Red Bull chief hints at Perez priority

  • Today 11:57
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x