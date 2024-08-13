McLaren star claims Perez ‘OUT’ of Red Bull after shock U-turn
McLaren star claims Perez ‘OUT’ of Red Bull after shock U-turn
A McLaren racing star has issued a damning verdict on the future of Red Bull's Sergio Perez.
Perez has been under huge pressure to keep his seat throughout 2024, with a run of poor performances allowing McLaren to put up a real fight to Red Bull in the constructors' championship.
F1 HEADLINES: Ricciardo reveals EXIT fears as Red Bull chief hints at Perez priority
READ MORE: Ricciardo admits sadness over END of F1 career
The 34-year-old started the season well, with four podiums in the opening five races encouraging Red Bull to hand him a contract extension, but he now sits down in seventh in the drivers' championship behind a plethora of rivals.
Rumours Perez would be replaced during Formula 1's summer break were quickly put to bed by team principal Christian Horner, but Perez's future beyond the end of this season is still not a foregone conclusion, despite his new contract.
READ MORE: Ferrari star reveals LIE that kickstarted F1 career
Perez 'out' of Red Bull
Perez has not beaten team-mate Max Verstappen in a race they have both finished since April 2023 at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, a race that is coming up on the 2024 calendar in September.
The 34-year-old's home race in Mexico is still to come this season too, another event in which he will feel he has a chance of claiming a victory that has eluded him so far in 2024.
However, ahead of those races, McLaren junior star Gabriel Bortoleto has suggested that Red Bull will look to replace Perez if he does not drastically improve in the second half of 2024.
"I think Perez will be out next year," he told Motorsport.com's Brazilian site.
"I don’t know if he has a contract but, with the results he’s having, he’s out."
Bortoleto is currently competing for the F2 championship title and is part of the McLaren driver development programme.
The Brazilian himself may soon be on the move, too, with the young star recently linked with Audi's F1 project.
READ MORE: Axed F1 star open to MAJOR move after being replaced by ex-Mercedes man
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Secret Verstappen meeting revealed as Red Bull F1 rivals prepare swoop
- 32 minutes ago
McLaren star claims Perez ‘OUT’ of Red Bull after shock U-turn
- 1 hour ago
F1 News Today: HUGE F1 announcement made as Ricciardo reveals FINAL RACE fears
- Today 15:20
Iconic F1 tracks 'VULNERABLE' as three countries queue to host races
- Today 13:43
Key factors behind recent Hamilton SUCCESS pinpointed
- Today 12:57
Verstappen dealt BLOW as Red Bull chief hints at Perez priority
- Today 11:57
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
- GP NETHERLANDS 23 - 25 Aug
- GP ITALY 30 Aug - 1 Sep
- GP AZERBAIJAN 13 - 15 Sep
- GP SINGAPORE 20 - 22 Sep