F1 News Today: Horner ends team tensions as SHOCK Mercedes move ‘expected’

A meeting with Christian Horner has revealed how one aspect of Formula 1 has changed how teams are led over the decades.

Ricciardo 'expected' to land INCREDIBLE Mercedes move

Daniel Ricciardo’s F1 future is ‘expected’ to take an incredible turn with a move to Mercedes according to a recent poll conducted by GPFans.

Hamilton admits RETIREMENT talks as new projects outlined

Lewis Hamilton has opened up about his retirement plans as he prepares for a new chapter with Ferrari next season.

F1 legend admits CONTROVERSIAL act would see him axed from sport

Former Formula 1 star Juan Pablo Montoya has confessed his aggressive driving style and outspoken nature would likely see him ejected from the sport if he were competing today, referencing one controversial act in particular.

Drive to Survive legend EMBARRASSED by new-found fame

A star of Netflix's Drive to Survive series has opened up on his newly-found fame within the sport.

F1 Standings

