F1 News Today: Horner ends team tensions as SHOCK Mercedes move ‘expected’
F1 News Today: Horner ends team tensions as SHOCK Mercedes move ‘expected’
A meeting with Christian Horner has revealed how one aspect of Formula 1 has changed how teams are led over the decades.
➡️ READ MORE
Ricciardo 'expected' to land INCREDIBLE Mercedes move
Daniel Ricciardo’s F1 future is ‘expected’ to take an incredible turn with a move to Mercedes according to a recent poll conducted by GPFans.
➡️ READ MORE
Hamilton admits RETIREMENT talks as new projects outlined
Lewis Hamilton has opened up about his retirement plans as he prepares for a new chapter with Ferrari next season.
➡️ READ MORE
F1 legend admits CONTROVERSIAL act would see him axed from sport
Former Formula 1 star Juan Pablo Montoya has confessed his aggressive driving style and outspoken nature would likely see him ejected from the sport if he were competing today, referencing one controversial act in particular.
➡️ READ MORE
Drive to Survive legend EMBARRASSED by new-found fame
A star of Netflix's Drive to Survive series has opened up on his newly-found fame within the sport.
➡️ READ MORE
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Verstappen issues Red Bull demands as rivals close in
- 17 minutes ago
Hamilton future questioned as Verstappen named TOP Ferrari choice
- 1 hour ago
F1 News Today: Horner ends team tensions as SHOCK Mercedes move ‘expected’
- 2 hours ago
Ricciardo issues ABRUPT Red Bull decision as brutally honest Mercedes verdict delivered - GPFans F1 Recap
- Yesterday 23:57
Drive to Survive legend EMBARRASSED by new-found fame
- Yesterday 22:57
Ricciardo 'expected' to land INCREDIBLE Mercedes move
- Yesterday 21:57
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
- GP NETHERLANDS 23 - 25 Aug
- GP ITALY 30 Aug - 1 Sep
- GP AZERBAIJAN 13 - 15 Sep
- GP SINGAPORE 20 - 22 Sep