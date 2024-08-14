Ricciardo 'expected' to land INCREDIBLE Mercedes move

Daniel Ricciardo’s F1 future is ‘expected’ to take an incredible turn with move to Mercedes according to a recent poll conducted by GPFans.

The Australian star has faced criticism for his performances during the 2024 season, after being consistently outclassed by his team-mate Yuki Tsunoda.

At the Canadian Grand Prix earlier this year world champion Jacques Villeneuve, launched a brutal attack on Ricciardo’s career, arguing it was time for him to leave the sport.

All of this comes at a time when Ricciardo's future remains unclear, with his RB contract expiring at the end of 2024.

Daniel Ricciardo has had a difficult start to the 2024 season

Will Daniel Ricciardo remain at VCARB with Yuki Tsunoda next year?

Will Daniel Ricciardo remain in F1 next year?

In recent events, Ricciardo’s performances have improved, but have not been consistent enough to secure a seat at VCARB next year just yet.

He currently sits just behind Tsunoda in the drivers’ championship with the Japanese star in P12 and Ricciardo P13.

Whilst he has edged closer to his team-mate's pace, Tsunoda has been confirmed as part of VCARB's 2025 driver line-up whereas Ricciardo’s future still hangs in the balance.

Not only do Red Bull face a dilemma with Ricciardo's performances, but also their reserve driver, Liam Lawson, who is eagerly awaiting an opportunity in F1.

The Kiwi filled in for an injured Ricciardo for five races last year, and despite impressing with his debut, he is yet to acquire a full-time drive.

F1 fans vote on Daniel Ricciardo's future

In a recent poll conducted by GPFans, which amassed thousands of votes, fans tipped Ricciardo for an extraordinary move next season.

The poll asked where Ricciardo would race in 2025, with 53% of the fans voting for a shock switch to Mercedes in what would be an incredible move for the Australian.

Elsewhere, 24% of Formula 1 fans believe that Ricciardo could be in for a return to Red Bull, presumably partnering three-time world champion Max Verstappen.

Surprisingly, more fans envisioned Ricciardo leaving the sport (14%) than the 4% who believed he would remain at VCARB next season.

One thing is for certain, F1 fans across the globe are eagerly anticipating confirmation of Ricciardo's future in the sport.

