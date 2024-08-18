Ralf Schumacher’s ex-wife reacts to coming out in EXPLOSIVE interview

Ralf Schumacher's ex-wife Cora Brinkmann has reacted to the German recently coming out in an emotional interview.

Schumacher raced in Formula 1 between 1997-2007, claiming six grand prix victories while racing with Williams.

However, the German was often overshadowed by his seven-time world champion brother Michael Schumacher, who claimed an astounding 91 victories in his career which spanned over 20 years.

Ralf Schumacher has since gone on to make a name for himself as an F1 pundit, primarily with Sky Germany, and is a key figure within the F1 paddock.

Ralf Schumacher has become a fixture of Sky Germany's coverage

Ralf Schumacher's brother Michael Schumacher claimed seven world championship titles

Cora Schumacher's explosive interview

Last month, Schumacher revealed on Instagram that he was in a relationship with a man, prompting support from a number of drivers past and present, including Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel.

Now, Schumacher's former partner Brinkmann has opened up on her ex-husband's public coming out, suggesting that the German had always denied having any feelings towards men.

"Of course I spoke to him about it," she said in a teary interview with Der Spiegel.

"These rumours got worse and worse over the years. As a result, I naturally felt more and more torn because I no longer knew whether my head was playing tricks on me. But Ralf was always my most important advisor. I trusted him, blindly. And that's why his word was my law."

The pair were married in 2001 until their divorce in 2015, and Brinkmann has now suggested that she would have rather found out from the ex-F1 driver before his Instagram post, claiming she was blindsided.

Cora Brinkmann was previously married to ex- F1 driver Ralf Schumacher

"But how should I deal with the fact that Ralf didn't talk to me before he came out and said, for example: 'Be careful, Cora. ​​I'm sorry' or 'I didn't know how to tell you' or 'I really loved you'," Brinkmann continued.

"Nothing. That was such a stab in the heart for me. Because a coming out always affects those around you, including the ex-wife with whom you have a child. And yes, I wish Ralf had included me or at least told me about it. I would have seen that as a sign of respect. Instead, I found out about his coming out from the media.

"I feel used," she admitted. "Robbed of my best years. Was he honest with me? And most importantly: did he even love me?"

