Hamilton delivers defiant verdict on BEATING his Mercedes replacement

Lewis Hamilton has issued a strong statement regarding his Formula 1 rivals, including his replacement at Mercedes for 2025.

The seven-time world champion will end his long association with the German manufacturer when he begins racing for Ferrari next year.

For some time it looked as though the partnership which has defined modern F1 would end on a melancholy note, but a dramatic Silverstone comeback victory followed by another win in Belgium means Hamilton will be leaving on a high.

The rediscovery of the winning feeling has fired up the now 105-time race winner, who has given a strong verdict on beating his rivals.

George Russell and Lewis Hamilton have enjoyed Mercedes' recently rediscovered pace

Lewis Hamilton clinched victory for the first time since 2021 at Silverstone

"I don't care who it is" - Hamilton

Hamilton's replacement at the Silver Arrows is still to be announced, some six months after the Brit's departure was confirmed.

The 39-year-old has raced across multiple generations in F1, from legendary names such as Michael Schumacher to the next crop of stars including recent first-time winner Oscar Piastri.

One youngster who is reportedly the favourite to replace Hamilton is 17-year-old Kimi Antonelli.

The Italian teenager is over two decades younger than Hamilton, but the veteran is no stranger to taking on those less than half his age.

Youngster Kimi Antonelli could replace Lewis Hamilton, who he is 22 years younger than

Regardless of who replaces the British driver, Hamilton says that he does not care who he beats.

"Not particularly," he replied when asked by Esquire whether he took particular pleasure in beating the younger drivers.

"I’m super competitive naturally. I don’t care who it is. I just want to win.

"When I won the other day [at the British Grand Prix], I didn’t think anything about anybody else. I just thought about my team. I thought about people that were with me.

"People that have sacrificed their time away from their families. People who were giving that extra bit of time in their day when they could have left early to go home and see the kids, and they’ve given that extra time to build these parts that got us that result. That’s who I think about."

Hamilton will be hoping he has a couple more opportunities to think about those people when he crosses the line in his remaining races at Mercedes, and then in his maiden year in red at Ferrari.

