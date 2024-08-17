F1 News Today: Newey announces Red Bull extension as Verstappen emphasises loyalty
Adrian Newey has shared some insight into his future involvement with a team after he departs from Red Bull's F1 operations in the first quarter of 2025.
Verstappen emphasises 'loyalty' amid key Red Bull exits
Max Verstappen has emphasised the importance of ‘loyalty’ at Red Bull after a series of high profile exits from the team.
FIA impose BAN on F1 teams ahead of Dutch Grand Prix
The FIA have announced mid-season changes to their sporting regulations, placing a ban on a certain design aspect.
Hamilton reaction revealed by F1 team boss amid alternate championship talks
Williams team principal James Vowles has revealed that Lewis Hamilton laughed at Toto Wolff's driving skills when the pair raced around together.
Kelly Piquet finds new love as Verstappen's partner enjoys stunning beach trip
Max Verstappen's partner Kelly Piquet has taken to Instagram to show off a new love in her life as she continues to enjoy the summer break away from the F1 paddock.
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
- GP NETHERLANDS 23 - 25 Aug
- GP ITALY 30 Aug - 1 Sep
- GP AZERBAIJAN 13 - 15 Sep
- GP SINGAPORE 20 - 22 Sep