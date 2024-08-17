F1 News Today: Newey announces Red Bull extension as Verstappen emphasises loyalty

Adrian Newey has shared some insight into his future involvement with a team after he departs from Red Bull's F1 operations in the first quarter of 2025.

Verstappen emphasises 'loyalty' amid key Red Bull exits

Max Verstappen has emphasised the importance of ‘loyalty’ at Red Bull after a series of high profile exits from the team.

FIA impose BAN on F1 teams ahead of Dutch Grand Prix

The FIA have announced mid-season changes to their sporting regulations, placing a ban on a certain design aspect.

Hamilton reaction revealed by F1 team boss amid alternate championship talks

Williams team principal James Vowles has revealed that Lewis Hamilton laughed at Toto Wolff's driving skills when the pair raced around together.

Kelly Piquet finds new love as Verstappen's partner enjoys stunning beach trip

Max Verstappen's partner Kelly Piquet has taken to Instagram to show off a new love in her life as she continues to enjoy the summer break away from the F1 paddock.

