F1 News Today: Newey announces Red Bull extension as Verstappen emphasises loyalty

F1 News Today: Newey announces Red Bull extension as Verstappen emphasises loyalty

F1 News Today: Newey announces Red Bull extension as Verstappen emphasises loyalty

F1 News Today: Newey announces Red Bull extension as Verstappen emphasises loyalty

Adrian Newey has shared some insight into his future involvement with a team after he departs from Red Bull's F1 operations in the first quarter of 2025.

Verstappen emphasises 'loyalty' amid key Red Bull exits

Max Verstappen has emphasised the importance of ‘loyalty’ at Red Bull after a series of high profile exits from the team.

FIA impose BAN on F1 teams ahead of Dutch Grand Prix

The FIA have announced mid-season changes to their sporting regulations, placing a ban on a certain design aspect.

Hamilton reaction revealed by F1 team boss amid alternate championship talks

Williams team principal James Vowles has revealed that Lewis Hamilton laughed at Toto Wolff's driving skills when the pair raced around together.

Kelly Piquet finds new love as Verstappen's partner enjoys stunning beach trip

Max Verstappen's partner Kelly Piquet has taken to Instagram to show off a new love in her life as she continues to enjoy the summer break away from the F1 paddock.

Newey confirms Red Bull extension after Horner talks
Newey confirms Red Bull extension after Horner talks
  • Yesterday 19:58

  • Yesterday 19:58
Newey future teased with shock NEW team linked
Adrian Newey

Newey future teased with shock NEW team linked

  • August 15, 2024 09:57

F1 Today

F1 News Today: Newey announces Red Bull extension as Verstappen emphasises loyalty
  • 1 hour ago

  • 1 hour ago
Ricciardo blow after rival's Red Bull backing as F1 comeback plan announced - GPFans F1 Recap
  • Yesterday 23:56

  • Yesterday 23:56
Kelly Piquet finds new love as Verstappen's partner enjoys stunning beach trip
  • Yesterday 22:57

  • Yesterday 22:57
Ricciardo F1 rival given major backing for Red Bull seat amid Marko claim
  • Yesterday 21:55

  • Yesterday 21:55
Hamilton reaction revealed by F1 team boss amid alternate championship talks
  • Yesterday 20:56

  • Yesterday 20:56
F1 News Today: Hamilton prompts major Ferrari SWITCH as FIA ban delivered to F1 teams
  • Yesterday 20:30

  • Yesterday 20:30
F1 Standings

