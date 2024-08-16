close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
Newey confirms Red Bull extension after Horner talks

Newey confirms Red Bull extension after Horner talks

Newey confirms Red Bull extension after Horner talks

Newey confirms Red Bull extension after Horner talks

Adrian Newey has shared some insight into his future involvement with a team after he departs from Red Bull's F1 operations in the first quarter of 2025.

Newey capped a chaotic off-track start to 2024 for the Milton Keynes-based outfit when he announced his departure in May.

F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton prompts major Ferrari SWITCH as FIA investigation sparks warning

READ MORE: Red Bull 'promotion' on the table as Ricciardo praised by RB chief

The outgoing chief technical officer, famed for multiple legendary car designs, has been the engineering mastermind behind 12 constructors' championship-winning cars for Red Bull, McLaren, and Williams.

But the 65-year-old will leave Red Bull in 2025 after 19 years at the team, and has now revealed what he will be working on in the new year.

Adrian Newey is set to leave Red Bull in the first quarter of 2025
Adrian Newey has helped design cars for several champions, including Max Verstappen

Where will Adrian Newey go in 2025?

Since Newey's imminent departure was confirmed, several teams have been touted to land the design guru.

Ferrari emerged as early favourites, but more recent reports have suggested Newey could stay in England and sign with Aston Martin.

Newey contributed to the design of the Aston Martin Valkyrie hypercar, so already has some ties with the brand, but it was in conversation about his latest non-F1 project that the designer revealed where he will be spending some of his time in 2025.

Red Bull's RB17 hypercar was unveiled at this year's Goodwood Festival of Speed. The car is capable of Formula 1 lap times and was designed by Newey.

READ MORE: Hamilton admits RETIREMENT talks as new projects outlined

Adrian Newey and Christian Horner have held discussions about the former's role

Speaking at the festival, Newey confirmed that he had negotiated permission to continue his involvement with Red Bull beyond his scheduled 2025 exit.

“After I’ve officially stopped with Red Bull, [there’s] very much an agreement with Christian [Horner], with the shareholders, all the senior people at Red Bull that I will continue to be involved with [the RB]17, on email, on phone calls, dyno tests when we start dyno testing, track testing," Newey explained on the team's Talking Bull podcast.

“I’ve put too much into this car now as a passion project, much in the after hours, evenings, or weekends, to walk away from it at this point.”

Newey even revealed that on the day of the festival he had begun sketching parts to improve the car's design at 5am after waking up with an idea for a fresh exhaust development, indicating his commitment to the project.

It is still unconfirmed whether Newey will sign with a new F1 team in the new year, though has admitted to needing to make a decision by the autumn or winter.

READ MORE: Newey future teased with shock NEW team linked

Related

Red Bull Lewis Hamilton Ferrari McLaren F1 Daniel Ricciardo
Newey future teased with shock NEW team linked
Adrian Newey

Newey future teased with shock NEW team linked

  • Yesterday 09:57
EXCLUSIVE: Newey wants Hamilton F1 project in 'DREAM move'
GPFans Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Newey wants Hamilton F1 project in 'DREAM move'

  • August 14, 2024 09:13

Latest News

F1 Today

F1 News Today: Hamilton prompts major Ferrari SWITCH as FIA ban delivered to F1 teams

  • 4 minutes ago
Latest F1 News

Newey confirms Red Bull extension after Horner talks

  • 36 minutes ago
Latest F1 News

F1 COMEBACK plan announced after secretive talks

  • 1 hour ago
Latest F1 News

FIA impose BAN on F1 teams ahead of Dutch Grand Prix

  • 2 hours ago
  • 1
Latest F1 News

Ex-Ferrari chief reveals F1 driver in SHOCK rival series test

  • Today 14:15
Daniel Ricciardo

Ricciardo faces DOUBLE battle to save his F1 career

  • Today 12:56
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x