Newey confirms Red Bull extension after Horner talks

Adrian Newey has shared some insight into his future involvement with a team after he departs from Red Bull's F1 operations in the first quarter of 2025.

Newey capped a chaotic off-track start to 2024 for the Milton Keynes-based outfit when he announced his departure in May.

The outgoing chief technical officer, famed for multiple legendary car designs, has been the engineering mastermind behind 12 constructors' championship-winning cars for Red Bull, McLaren, and Williams.

But the 65-year-old will leave Red Bull in 2025 after 19 years at the team, and has now revealed what he will be working on in the new year.

Adrian Newey is set to leave Red Bull in the first quarter of 2025

Adrian Newey has helped design cars for several champions, including Max Verstappen

Where will Adrian Newey go in 2025?

Since Newey's imminent departure was confirmed, several teams have been touted to land the design guru.

Ferrari emerged as early favourites, but more recent reports have suggested Newey could stay in England and sign with Aston Martin.

Newey contributed to the design of the Aston Martin Valkyrie hypercar, so already has some ties with the brand, but it was in conversation about his latest non-F1 project that the designer revealed where he will be spending some of his time in 2025.

Red Bull's RB17 hypercar was unveiled at this year's Goodwood Festival of Speed. The car is capable of Formula 1 lap times and was designed by Newey.

Adrian Newey and Christian Horner have held discussions about the former's role

Speaking at the festival, Newey confirmed that he had negotiated permission to continue his involvement with Red Bull beyond his scheduled 2025 exit.

“After I’ve officially stopped with Red Bull, [there’s] very much an agreement with Christian [Horner], with the shareholders, all the senior people at Red Bull that I will continue to be involved with [the RB]17, on email, on phone calls, dyno tests when we start dyno testing, track testing," Newey explained on the team's Talking Bull podcast.

“I’ve put too much into this car now as a passion project, much in the after hours, evenings, or weekends, to walk away from it at this point.”

Newey even revealed that on the day of the festival he had begun sketching parts to improve the car's design at 5am after waking up with an idea for a fresh exhaust development, indicating his commitment to the project.

It is still unconfirmed whether Newey will sign with a new F1 team in the new year, though has admitted to needing to make a decision by the autumn or winter.

