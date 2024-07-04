Newey announces F1 future decision DEADLINE

close global

Adrian Newey has revealed when to expect news regarding his F1 future after being attached to multiple teams in the paddock.

The Red Bull chief announced he would be leaving the team next season, with various outfits interested acquiring his expertise.

Whilst most teams have been linked with the iconic designer in one way or another at this stage, the two main contenders appear to be Ferrari and Aston Martin.

Reports, have claimed that Newey has signed a $105 million deal with Ferrari whilst at the same time, it has been reported that the Red Bull exitee has been given a guided tour of Aston Martin's factory ahead of a potential move there.

Adrian Newey will soon leave Red Bull
Adrian Newey was recently linked with Aston Martin

When will Adrian Newey decide his F1 future?

It appears no announcement regarding Newey's next move is imminent, however, with the 65-year-old confirming in a recent interview he is still unsure of what the future holds.

“I don’t know,” Newey said when asked by Sky Sports News if he knows what he wants to do next.

“At the moment I’m just kind of still working on the RB17 hypercar, and then just taking some time off.

“Last week actually we took seven days and lucky timing on the weather obviously, and went around the South Coast with our dogs in an old Aston Martin DB6 and that was great fun.”

Adrian Newey says he will need to make his mind up by 'autumn or winter'

Asked if a decision will be made by 'autumn or winter', Newey replied: “That’s certainly a target, by then I’ll need to make my mind up.”

Newey's signature is so coveted due to his fine history in the sport.

To date, the 65-year-old has had a hand in designing 12 constructors' and 13 drivers' championship-winning cars.

Those tallies could soon rise, too, with Max Verstappen and Red Bull currently leading the way in the 2024 drivers' and constructors' standings

