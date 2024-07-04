Newey announces F1 future decision DEADLINE
Newey announces F1 future decision DEADLINE
Adrian Newey has revealed when to expect news regarding his F1 future after being attached to multiple teams in the paddock.
The Red Bull chief announced he would be leaving the team next season, with various outfits interested acquiring his expertise.
READ MORE: F1 team ANNOUNCE star driver signing on long-term contract
Whilst most teams have been linked with the iconic designer in one way or another at this stage, the two main contenders appear to be Ferrari and Aston Martin.
Reports, have claimed that Newey has signed a $105 million deal with Ferrari whilst at the same time, it has been reported that the Red Bull exitee has been given a guided tour of Aston Martin's factory ahead of a potential move there.
When will Adrian Newey decide his F1 future?
It appears no announcement regarding Newey's next move is imminent, however, with the 65-year-old confirming in a recent interview he is still unsure of what the future holds.
“I don’t know,” Newey said when asked by Sky Sports News if he knows what he wants to do next.
“At the moment I’m just kind of still working on the RB17 hypercar, and then just taking some time off.
“Last week actually we took seven days and lucky timing on the weather obviously, and went around the South Coast with our dogs in an old Aston Martin DB6 and that was great fun.”
Asked if a decision will be made by 'autumn or winter', Newey replied: “That’s certainly a target, by then I’ll need to make my mind up.”
Newey's signature is so coveted due to his fine history in the sport.
To date, the 65-year-old has had a hand in designing 12 constructors' and 13 drivers' championship-winning cars.
Those tallies could soon rise, too, with Max Verstappen and Red Bull currently leading the way in the 2024 drivers' and constructors' standings
READ MORE: Ferrari ask for Verstappen-Red Bull test example scrutiny
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Fortnite releases EXCITING NASCAR feature
- 37 minutes ago
Horner emphasises Norris-Verstappen RIVALRY in X-rated jibe
- 1 uur geleden
When to expect Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari F1 debut?
- 2 uur geleden
Haas announces F1 driver SIGNING as silly season continues
- Today 17:00
Newey announces F1 future decision DEADLINE
- 3 uur geleden
Max Verstappen and his fourth F1 world championship title in a row - still not a done deal?
- Today 19:00
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
- GP GREAT BRITAIN 5 - 7 Jul
- GP HUNGARY 19 - 21 Jul
- GP BELGIUM 26 - 28 Jul
- GP NETHERLANDS 23 - 25 Aug
- GP ITALY 30 Aug - 1 Sep