Ferrari ask for Verstappen-Red Bull test example scrutiny
A testing strategy used by Red Bull and Max Verstappen has been questioned by Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur.
Red Bull hold a 60 point lead over the Scuderia ahead of the Austrian Grand Prix, with Ferrari losing further ground after disappointing Canadian and Spanish Grands Prix.
In Barcelona, there was also some unsavory squabbling between team-mates Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz.
Having attempted to fight that fire, Vasseur has turned his attention to a potential reform to the testing programs teams are allowed to run throughout the season.
What does Vasseur want to change in testing?
Currently, F1 testing is extremely limited in comparison to decades gone by. Even the pre-season test lasts just three days, and mid-season trials are few and far between.
At present, teams are permitted to carry out 'TPCs' away from pre-season testing - the Testing of Previous Cars.
Cars that are 2-5 years old can be used; in 2024, this is important because the 2022 cars - the first of the ground-effect era - can be tested, and this carries more relevance to the development of the current iteration of chassis.
These opportunities are typically used to develop younger drivers, though teams are free to put their current lineups in the seat, and Red Bull opted to use Verstappen in a test at Imola ahead of the Spanish Grand Prix.
“There are TPCs you can do with your race drivers," Vasseur explained. "These are mainly about developing the car, especially if you schedule it a week before a Grand Prix.
“I don't complain about what they do, because it is legally OK. But it's not like they want Max to gain experience on a Tuesday.”
It has been reported that this test was used to allow the Dutch champion to aid Red Bull in its work to improve the current car’s bump-riding issues, something which also impacted the 2022 car.
Vasseur suggested that some revisions are required to ensure the TPC program serves the purpose of aiding prospective drivers as well as development.
“I think this needs to be looked at," he said. "We would better divide it into days that we do with our drivers and days that we do with inexperienced drivers.”
With Red Bull's lineup secured on paper until 2026, there is perhaps little motivation to use younger drivers. However, their expansive junior program and the potential availability of a seat at 'B-team' Racing Bulls means that they are not short on options.
Regardless, the bottom line is that Red Bull have acted within the regulations, and perhaps Vasseur will be looking to use a similar test as Ferrari look to close the gap to the leaders.
