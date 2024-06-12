IndyCar star shows MAJOR support for Andretti F1 bid

A British Indy NXT star has backed Andretti's bid for a team in Formula 1.

The FIA approved the American outfit's bid to join the grid last October and have since been putting an immense level of infrastructure in place.

Andretti's bid to join the sport then hit a snag, with F1's commercial rights holders rejecting their bid to join the grid in 2025.

F1 Headlines: Hamilton suffers HEARTBREAK as Angela Cullen finds new groove

READ MORE: Chadwick makes HISTORY with stunning win

The door has been left open for Andretti to join the grid further down the line, with the American team recently opening a new facility at Silverstone, showing they have not yet been deterred.

In a public boost to their efforts to join the sport, British racing star Jamie Chadwick has now publicly backed the team's potential entry.

Michael Andretti wants his team on the F1 grid

Jamie Chadwick drives for Andretti in Indy NXT

Jamie Chadwick backs Andretti F1 entry

Chadwick currently races for Andretti in the Indy NXT series, where she recently won her first race, but also has ties to F1 outfit Williams, where she is both a racing driver and F1 Academy advisor.

When quizzed on the differences between the Grove-based outfit and Andretti, Chadwick admitted there were differences, but admitted she would love to see the latter join the F1 grid.

"It's very different," Chadwick explained, speaking to GPFans correspondent Jim Kimberly.

"The IndyCar style of racing is different. We're much more focused on things like the Indy 500 and the preparation and detail that goes into those cars.

"It's meticulous and incredible. Formula 1 is the pinnacle of our sport in many ways, particularly from a performance point of view with the cars.

"Even at Williams, which isn't competing for world championships at the moment, it's insane when you see the level of detail they go into.

"There are for sure differences, but from my side, I'd love to see Andretti be able to jump across and compete in Formula 1 as well."

READ MORE: Wolff's RISKY Hamilton decision made even more uncertain by Russell

Related