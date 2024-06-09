Chadwick makes HISTORY with stunning win

British racing driver Jamie Chadwick stunned spectators by making history across the pond.

The 26-year-old has become the first female driver to win a race in the Indy NXT motorsport series, previously Indy Lights, after her win in Wisconsin at Road America.

F1 Headlines: Verstappen forced into MAJOR change as Ferrari star 'signs secret deal'

READ MORE: F1 fans hit by Canadian Grand Prix 'cancelled' blunder

It was a monumental weekend for the Andretti Global driver as she became the third female to win a pole in the series, the first since Pippa Mann in 2010.

The no 28 driver took the top spot despite a red flag towards the end of the race.

Speaking to the media, Chadwick said: "Honestly, [I'm] a bit emotional I think. We've had an unbelievable car this year and just haven't been able to really do anything about it so I'm just so happy we held on there.

"With the red flag at the end, I was like 'oh, come on', we started to lose the tyres a little bit. Louis had a look and I just knew I had to be aggressive. I know they have a championship to worry about and I just had to get my head down. I really wanted to win today."

After facing a challenge from Louis Foster around the outside, Chadwick just managed to clinch the win, making monumental moves towards her second campaign in the US racing series.

Michael Andretti, CEO of Andretti Global, has hopes of joining the F1 grid

Jamie Chadwick is the most successful female driver currently competing

This brings good news for Andretti following a recent Formula 1 bid rejection knockback.

Chadwick is no stranger to leading the pack having won all three championships of the all-female W Series before it finished its run in 2022.

READ MORE: Verstappen SUMMONED by FIA after huge drama in Canada

Related