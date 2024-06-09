close global

Verstappen SUMMONED by FIA after huge drama in Canada

Max Verstappen is under investigation after a thrilling qualifying at the Canadian Grand Prix.

With rain disrupting Friday’s practice sessions, the drivers went into qualifying with limited running.

Mercedes demonstrated surprising pace after bringing a front wing update to Canada, with Lewis Hamilton and George Russell setting the session alight with purple sector times.

However, it was Russell who claimed a stunning pole position by the finest of margins, setting the exact same time as Max Verstappen.

Max Verstappen congratulates George Russell on pole position
Mercedes have brought front wing updates to Canada

Why did Max Verstappen miss out on pole?

Verstappen may have matched Russell’s time of 1:12.000, however the Brit set his first meaning he acquired pole position.

The Dutchman was not too downbeat, however, believing the team had a good qualifying despite losing out to Mercedes.

"It is how it is, right? I think overall we still had a good qualifying. The whole weekend has been still a bit tricky for us, but to be P2, I’d take it,” Verstappen said.

"Going into qualifying I would have definitely taken that. So that it was that close at the end makes it really exciting for tomorrow as well.

Sergio Perez on the other hand had a woeful qualifying, failing to get into Q2 for the second race weekend in a row, and will start the race in P16.

Red Bull have recently renewed Perez’s contract until 2026, as a vote of confidence in the Mexican driver.

Sergio Perez made a shock Q1 exit

Now Red Bull may have an extra concern, with Verstappen being summoned to the stewards after qualifying.

The three-time world champion will be investigated for a pit lane infringement in an alleged breach of Article 34.8 of the Sporting Regulations.

