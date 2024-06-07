F1 Results Today: Verstappen toils as STORMS delay session
Max Verstappen's struggles continued after a wet and delay-strewn FP1 in Canada.
For the first 20 minutes of practice, spectators were treated to the safety car trundling around the track to clear the standing water.
Once the track was clear the drivers attempted to tackle the wet conditions, sliding around on the intermediate tyres.
However, the session was soon red flagged when Zhou Guanyu lost control of his Sauber and crashed into the wall, delaying the session further.
Lando Norris came out on top during FP1, closely followed by the Ferraris as the drivers braved the slick tyres towards the end of practice. Verstappen was over two seconds off the pace.
Rain has been forecast all weekend in Montreal, with the worst expected during qualifying on Saturday, so it is likely we will see further delays to sessions.
Here are the timesheets from Friday in Canada:
F1 FP1 Results: Canadian Grand Prix 2024
1. Lando Norris [McLaren] - 1:24:435
2. Carlos Sainz [Ferrari] - +0.328
3. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari] - +0.871
4. Lewis Hamilton [Mercedes] - +1.535
5. Max Verstappen [Red Bull] - +2.067
6. Oscar Piastri [McLaren] - +2.319
7. Pierre Gasly [Alpine] - +3.149
8. Valtteri Bottas [Kick Sauber] - +3.235
9. Sergio Perez [Red Bull] - +3.623
10. George Russell [Mercedes] - +4.106
11. Daniel Ricciardo [RB] - +4.147
12. Yuki Tsunoda [RB] - +4.288
13. Kevin Magnussen [Haas] - +4.617
14. Nico Hulkenberg [Haas] - +8.391
15. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin] - +8.976
16. Logan Sargeant [Williams] - +12.151
17. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin] - +16.095
18. Guanyu Zhou [Kick Sauber] - NO TIME
19. Jack Doohan [Alpine] - NO TIME
20. Alexander Albon [Williams] - NO TIME
Who is the current F1 world champion?
Max Verstappen is the reigning world champion, and currently leads the 2024 title race.
