F1 Results Today: Verstappen toils as STORMS delay session

Max Verstappen's struggles continued after a wet and delay-strewn FP1 in Canada.

For the first 20 minutes of practice, spectators were treated to the safety car trundling around the track to clear the standing water.

Once the track was clear the drivers attempted to tackle the wet conditions, sliding around on the intermediate tyres.

However, the session was soon red flagged when Zhou Guanyu lost control of his Sauber and crashed into the wall, delaying the session further.

Lando Norris came out on top during FP1, closely followed by the Ferraris as the drivers braved the slick tyres towards the end of practice. Verstappen was over two seconds off the pace.

Rain has been forecast all weekend in Montreal, with the worst expected during qualifying on Saturday, so it is likely we will see further delays to sessions.

Here are the timesheets from Friday in Canada:

F1 FP1 Results: Canadian Grand Prix 2024

1. Lando Norris [McLaren] - 1:24:435

2. Carlos Sainz [Ferrari] - +0.328

3. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari] - +0.871

4. Lewis Hamilton [Mercedes] - +1.535

5. Max Verstappen [Red Bull] - +2.067

6. Oscar Piastri [McLaren] - +2.319

7. Pierre Gasly [Alpine] - +3.149

8. Valtteri Bottas [Kick Sauber] - +3.235

9. Sergio Perez [Red Bull] - +3.623

10. George Russell [Mercedes] - +4.106

11. Daniel Ricciardo [RB] - +4.147

12. Yuki Tsunoda [RB] - +4.288

13. Kevin Magnussen [Haas] - +4.617

14. Nico Hulkenberg [Haas] - +8.391

15. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin] - +8.976

16. Logan Sargeant [Williams] - +12.151

17. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin] - +16.095

18. Guanyu Zhou [Kick Sauber] - NO TIME

19. Jack Doohan [Alpine] - NO TIME

20. Alexander Albon [Williams] - NO TIME



