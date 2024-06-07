F1 News Today: FIA reveal MASSIVE rule changes as Ferrari star admits crying during race
F1 News Today: FIA reveal MASSIVE rule changes as Ferrari star admits crying during race
The FIA have revealed significant F1 rule changes for the new technical regulations that will be introduced in 2026.
➡️ READ MORE
Ferrari star admits CRYING at the wheel in behind the scenes footage
A Ferrari F1 driver has admitted things got a bit too much under the helmet at the Monaco Grand Prix.
➡️ READ MORE
Ferrari star makes upgrade admission on championship hopes
Charles Leclerc is riding high after claiming the top spot on the podium at his home grand prix in Monaco.
➡️ READ MORE
Disney announce X-RATED title for docu-series following F1 star
Disney+ have announced the upcoming release of a documentary about the life and career of an F1 driver.
➡️ READ MORE
Wolff reveals KEY Hamilton change for Canadian Grand Prix
Toto Wolff has revealed a major change for Lewis Hamilton ahead of the Canadian Grand Prix.
➡️ READ MORE
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Canadian Grand Prix
F1 Practice Today: Canadian Grand Prix 2024 start times, schedule and TV
- 1 hour ago
F1 Today
F1 News Today: FIA reveal MASSIVE rule changes as Ferrari star admits crying during race
- 3 hours ago
GPFans Recap
Mercedes SLAM Hamilton replacement talk as F1 champ calls for driver BAN - GPFans F1 Recap
- Yesterday 23:57
F1 Off The Track
Leclerc showcases SPECIAL off-track talent in Monaco GP video
- Yesterday 22:57
Latest F1 News
F1 legend reveals UNIQUE reason Newey would may Ferrari
- Yesterday 21:57
Latest F1 News
Marko announces ‘truce’ with Horner after Red Bull TURMOIL
- Yesterday 20:57
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
- GP CANADA 7 - 9 Jun
- GP SPAIN 21 - 23 Jun
- GP AUSTRIA 28 - 30 Jun
- GP GREAT BRITAIN 5 - 7 Jul
- GP HUNGARY 19 - 21 Jul
- GP BELGIUM 26 - 28 Jul