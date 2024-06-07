Zhou Guanyu brought out the red flag in FP1 at the Canadian Grand Prix as he came to a halt at turn six after hitting the wall at the previous corner.

On the intermediate tyres on a wet track, Zhou could not control a slide as his rear left slid into the wall, completely breaking the tracking on his car and forcing him to a complete halt.

The red flag came out with little under half an hour to go in the session, with only 11 minutes of running to that point due to rain delays.

By that point there were only a handful of times on the board as teams experimented with grip on the full wet and intermediate tyres.

Zhou Guanyu caused a red flag in FP1 at the Canadian Grand Prix

Neither Zhou Guanyu or Valtteri Bottas have scored a point in 2024

Is more rain forecast at the Canadian Grand Prix?

The crash compounded what has been a miserable start to the season for the Stake F1 Team.

Neither driver has scored a single point in 2024, with the team preparing to transition to Audi in 2026.

After the red flag, the track began to dry as the rain stopped but there was still little meaningful running.

Rain affected the first practice session at the Canadian Grand Prix

Rain is forecast for FP2 as well, and by Saturday there is still a 56% chance of rain for FP3, rising to 70% for qualifying.

Come race day, precipitation could still be around, with the chance of rain rated at 61% for lights out.

