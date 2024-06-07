Bizarre red flag forces MORE delays to Canadian GP practice
Zhou Guanyu brought out the red flag in FP1 at the Canadian Grand Prix as he came to a halt at turn six after hitting the wall at the previous corner.
On the intermediate tyres on a wet track, Zhou could not control a slide as his rear left slid into the wall, completely breaking the tracking on his car and forcing him to a complete halt.
The red flag came out with little under half an hour to go in the session, with only 11 minutes of running to that point due to rain delays.
By that point there were only a handful of times on the board as teams experimented with grip on the full wet and intermediate tyres.
Is more rain forecast at the Canadian Grand Prix?
The crash compounded what has been a miserable start to the season for the Stake F1 Team.
Neither driver has scored a single point in 2024, with the team preparing to transition to Audi in 2026.
After the red flag, the track began to dry as the rain stopped but there was still little meaningful running.
Rain is forecast for FP2 as well, and by Saturday there is still a 56% chance of rain for FP3, rising to 70% for qualifying.
Come race day, precipitation could still be around, with the chance of rain rated at 61% for lights out.
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
- GP CANADA 7 - 9 Jun
- GP SPAIN 21 - 23 Jun
- GP AUSTRIA 28 - 30 Jun
- GP GREAT BRITAIN 5 - 7 Jul
- GP HUNGARY 19 - 21 Jul
- GP BELGIUM 26 - 28 Jul