close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
Bizarre red flag forces MORE delays to Canadian GP practice

Bizarre red flag forces MORE delays to Canadian GP practice

Bizarre red flag forces MORE delays to Canadian GP practice

Bizarre red flag forces MORE delays to Canadian GP practice

Zhou Guanyu brought out the red flag in FP1 at the Canadian Grand Prix as he came to a halt at turn six after hitting the wall at the previous corner.

On the intermediate tyres on a wet track, Zhou could not control a slide as his rear left slid into the wall, completely breaking the tracking on his car and forcing him to a complete halt.

F1 Headlines: Ferrari launch championship CHALLENGE as FIA reveal MASSIVE rule changes

READ MORE: Canadian GP make CHANGES to commemorate F1 legend

The red flag came out with little under half an hour to go in the session, with only 11 minutes of running to that point due to rain delays.

By that point there were only a handful of times on the board as teams experimented with grip on the full wet and intermediate tyres.

Zhou Guanyu caused a red flag in FP1 at the Canadian Grand Prix
Neither Zhou Guanyu or Valtteri Bottas have scored a point in 2024

Is more rain forecast at the Canadian Grand Prix?

The crash compounded what has been a miserable start to the season for the Stake F1 Team.

Neither driver has scored a single point in 2024, with the team preparing to transition to Audi in 2026.

After the red flag, the track began to dry as the rain stopped but there was still little meaningful running.

READ MORE: F1 pundit reveals how close Sainz came to Red Bull return

Rain affected the first practice session at the Canadian Grand Prix

Rain is forecast for FP2 as well, and by Saturday there is still a 56% chance of rain for FP3, rising to 70% for qualifying.

Come race day, precipitation could still be around, with the chance of rain rated at 61% for lights out.

READ MORE: Verstappen reveals F1 FUTURE with Perez contract reaction

Related

Mercedes Zhou Guanyu Canadian Grand Prix FP1 red flag
Canadian GP make CHANGES to commemorate F1 legend
Canadian Grand Prix

Canadian GP make CHANGES to commemorate F1 legend

  • Today 15:57
F1 Canadian Grand Prix: What is the Wall of Champions?
Canadian Grand Prix

F1 Canadian Grand Prix: What is the Wall of Champions?

  • Today 12:58
  • 1

Latest News

Canadian Grand Prix

F1 Results Today: Verstappen toils as STORMS delay session

  • 1 hour ago
Canadian Grand Prix

F1 Canadian Grand Prix weather forecast - latest today from Montreal

  • 24 minutes ago
F1 News & Gossip

Ricciardo F1 future given boost by star's Red Bull DEMANDS

  • 39 minutes ago
Canadian Grand Prix

Bizarre red flag forces MORE delays to Canadian GP practice

  • 1 hour ago
F1 Drivers Height

F1 drivers height: How tall are Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc

  • 1 hour ago
  • 1
Latest F1 News

Sainz reveals Red Bull 'conversations' amid HUGE decision

  • 2 hours ago
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x