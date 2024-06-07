Canadian GP make CHANGES to commemorate F1 legend

Some key changes have been made to the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve ahead of the 2024 Canadian Grand Prix to pay tribute to a Formula 1 legend.

F1 heads to Montreal this weekend for the ninth instalment of the 2024 world championship, with Ferrari and McLaren hoping to continue their momentum and once again topple Red Bull.

F1 Headlines: Ferrari launch championship CHALLENGE as FIA reveal MASSIVE rule changes

READ MORE: Sainz 'signs contract' with next F1 team after legal approval

The Circuit Gilles Villeneuve has been part of the F1 calendar since 1978, with there only being four seasons since then in which the track has not hosted an F1 race.

Known for its historic wall of champions, Canadian GP organisers have now implemented some changes to the track ahead of the 2024 event.

F1 heads to Canada this weekend

McLaren recently ran a tribute livery to Ayrton Senna

Ayrton Senna tribute revealed at Canadian GP

Ayrton Senna sadly passed away 30 years ago this year following injuries sustained at the 1994 San Marino GP.

Recent races - including the Emilia-Romagna GP held at the same track that Senna had his tragic accident - have featured heavy commemoration of a legend whose career in F1 set a plethora of records.

Now, it appears that the first chicane of the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, a track that is also named after an F1 icon who lost his life while racing, has had its kerbs painted in the yellow and green colours that became synonymous with Senna's career.

The Brazilian raced in a helmet which featured his home country's flag colours, an iconic helmet that has recently been the inspiration for a McLaren livery change.

Senna is one of the most successful drivers in F1 history, with three world championships, 41 grand prix victories and 65 pole positions (third in the all-time list of pole sitters).

The first chicane at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve will have green and yellow kerbs this weekend, as a tribute to Ayrton Senna 🟢🟡



📷 Jean-François Savaria#F1 #CanadianGP pic.twitter.com/kKrmAFSCW9 — Decalspotters (@decalspotters) June 6, 2024

READ MORE: FIA reveals tyre choices as Canadian GP faces growing threat of STORMS

Related