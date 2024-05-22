McLaren unveil STUNNING tribute livery for Monaco GP

McLaren cars will run with a stunning livery at this weekend's Monaco Grand Prix in tribute to one of Formula 1's greatest-ever drivers.

The Woking-based outfit already have reason to be excited going into the showpiece event after impressive back-to-back performances in Miami and Imola.

Lando Norris followed up his incredible maiden win in the US with a strong second-place finish at the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix, while team-mate Oscar Piastri brought his car home in fourth in northern Italy.

And now, their star drivers will have the opportunity to pay homage to the team's most successful driver, Ayrton Senna.

The three-time world champion tragically lost his life 30 years ago in a crash at the 1994 San Marino Grand Prix, and many emotional tributes have been made in recognition of the anniversary of his death.

The one-off livery will honour the life of McLaren legend Ayrton Senna

It has been 30 years since Senna lost his life while racing at the San Marino Grand Prix

'An honour' to race in icon's memory

McLaren have chosen to unveil their on-off design at a track where the Brazilian was at his brilliant best, clinching victory a total of six times in the Principality.

The yellow-green and blue livery takes inspiration from Senna's iconic helmet, and has been designed in celebration of his 'racing legacy'.

"The team is proud to recognise and celebrate the extraordinary life and racing legacy of Ayrton Senna through this McLaren livery," said team CEO Zak Brown on McLaren's official website.

"Senna remains revered and respected as Formula 1’s greatest icon, and McLaren’s most decorated driver.

"His impact on McLaren is enormous, not only through his racing record but also presence within the team, and now his legacy, so it’s an honour to race for him at his most successful circuit in his green, yellow and blue colours."

For the King of Monaco. 👑 We're proud to race in his honour and in his colours at the #MonacoGP.



Pelo Rei de Monaco. 👑 Estamos orgulhosos de pilotar em sua homenagem e com suas cores no #MonacoGP#Senna30 #SennaSempre #OKX pic.twitter.com/dVCR5LyLWM — McLaren (@McLarenF1) May 21, 2024

