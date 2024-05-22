McLaren unveil STUNNING tribute livery for Monaco GP
McLaren unveil STUNNING tribute livery for Monaco GP
McLaren cars will run with a stunning livery at this weekend's Monaco Grand Prix in tribute to one of Formula 1's greatest-ever drivers.
The Woking-based outfit already have reason to be excited going into the showpiece event after impressive back-to-back performances in Miami and Imola.
READ MORE: Wolff drops HUGE clue over Hamilton F1 replacement at Mercedes
Lando Norris followed up his incredible maiden win in the US with a strong second-place finish at the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix, while team-mate Oscar Piastri brought his car home in fourth in northern Italy.
And now, their star drivers will have the opportunity to pay homage to the team's most successful driver, Ayrton Senna.
The three-time world champion tragically lost his life 30 years ago in a crash at the 1994 San Marino Grand Prix, and many emotional tributes have been made in recognition of the anniversary of his death.
'An honour' to race in icon's memory
McLaren have chosen to unveil their on-off design at a track where the Brazilian was at his brilliant best, clinching victory a total of six times in the Principality.
The yellow-green and blue livery takes inspiration from Senna's iconic helmet, and has been designed in celebration of his 'racing legacy'.
"The team is proud to recognise and celebrate the extraordinary life and racing legacy of Ayrton Senna through this McLaren livery," said team CEO Zak Brown on McLaren's official website.
"Senna remains revered and respected as Formula 1’s greatest icon, and McLaren’s most decorated driver.
"His impact on McLaren is enormous, not only through his racing record but also presence within the team, and now his legacy, so it’s an honour to race for him at his most successful circuit in his green, yellow and blue colours."
For the King of Monaco. 👑 We're proud to race in his honour and in his colours at the #MonacoGP.— McLaren (@McLarenF1) May 21, 2024
Pelo Rei de Monaco. 👑 Estamos orgulhosos de pilotar em sua homenagem e com suas cores no #MonacoGP#Senna30 #SennaSempre #OKX pic.twitter.com/dVCR5LyLWM
READ MORE: Horner reveals Perez CHANGE after disastrous race in Imola
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Mercedes F1 driver urges professional help for mental health
- 9 minutes ago
McLaren unveil STUNNING tribute livery for Monaco GP
- 1 hour ago
F1 chief ponders push for SPORT-ALTERING engine change
- 2 hours ago
- 1
Mercedes chief warns rivals of TITLE-WINNING rule change feeling
- 2 hours ago
F1 'f***ing silent assassin' furore as true identity REVEALED and Horner FUMES
- 3 hours ago
F1 News Today: Hamilton begins new job at Mercedes as F1 legend risks CANCELLING
- Today 06:27
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
- GP MONACO 24 - 26 May
- GP CANADA 7 - 9 Jun
- GP SPAIN 21 - 23 Jun
- GP AUSTRIA 28 - 30 Jun
- GP GREAT BRITAIN 5 - 7 Jul
- GP HUNGARY 19 - 21 Jul