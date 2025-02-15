HISTORIC Senna rival hits out at Netflix series

Alain Prost has launched a stinging analysis of the high-profile Netflix series Senna, based on the totemic F1 driver – and Prost’s former arch-rival – Ayrton Senna.

Netflix first uploaded the series last year, enticing diehard F1 fans into the latest portrayal of the iconic Brazilian racer’s life.

The latest small-screen offering on Senna, which has received mixed reviews, comes after the hit docufilm ‘Senna’ was released to widespread acclaim in 2010.

However, Prost has highlighted what he believes to be inaccuracies in both works, and feels the newest series fails to do the three-time world champion justice.

Alain Prost hit out at Netflix series 'Senna'

Three-time world champion Ayrton Senna died in 1994

Prost unhappy with portrayal of Senna

Prost was Senna’s arch-rival during the 1988 and 1989 seasons when the two bitterly contested for honours as McLaren teammates and their beef continued into the 1990s as Prost moved on to Ferrari and Williams.

But Prost claims Netflix’s picture of Senna is unrealistic.

“I’m sure Ayrton wouldn’t like it, not least because it shows a lack of sensitivity,” he told RAC Motori. “It’s a great story and you shouldn’t tell things that weren’t true out of thin air.

“If you have to do something commercial, it’s not nice to do it in Senna’s name. I don’t like it and I don’t accept it.”

Senna, front, duelling with Prost in 1989

Despite the pair’s animosity on track, Prost insisted the duo enjoyed a healthier-than-expected relationship in the months leading up to his death in the 1994 San Marino GP.

“Ayrton started talking to me,” Prost said. “He called me at least once or twice a week. Sometimes for nothing, sometimes for advice.

“It lasted six months until Imola. We became friends, we became close. It’s a new period that I would never have imagined before. I have an incredible memory of it.”

