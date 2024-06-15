Memorabilia honouring F1 ICON up for auction

A piece of memorabilia honouring Formula 1 legend Ayrton Senna has gone up for auction.

The Brazilian is an icon of the sport, achieving three world championships during an impressive career in which he inspired people all across the globe.

F1 Headlines: Mercedes could REPLACE Hamilton this season as ex-star plots unusual grid return

READ MORE: 'We're done!' - Ricciardo WARNS F1 rival after on-track incident

Tragically, an accident at Imola in 1994 cut short Senna's life. He was just 34 years old. 2024 marked 30 years since his death, with the F1 paddock coming together to commemorate his legacy at the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix.

McLaren also paid tribute to the life of Senna recently, running a one-off livery inspired by the champion for the Monaco GP.

Ayrton Senna won three world drivers' championships during his career

Oscar Piastri finished P2 in McLaren's Senna inspired livery

Oscar Piastri auctions Senna inspired helmet

Senna holds the record for the most race wins around Monaco, with six victories, five of which were won consecutively between 1989 and 1993.

The yellow, blue and green of the McLaren livery referenced Senna’s classic racing helmet, as well as the colours of his home nation - Brazil.

Oscar Piastri, who finished P2 at the Monaco GP, also paid a personal tribute with a Senna-inspired helmet worn during Friday’s practice sessions that will now be sold.

The auction will help to raise funds for the Instituto Ayrton Senna, a charity founded by the Senna family that supports children and their education in Brazil.

READ MORE: Marko confirms fresh twist in Horner Red Bull management question

“It was an honour to drive at Monaco in a Senna-inspired helmet and pay tribute to such a role model,” Piastri said.

“With six wins there, he was iconic at that track and I’m glad that I was able to have a successful weekend racing in his colours.

“I’m very happy that I’m able to support the great work that the Instituto Ayrton Senna does in providing opportunities and transforming lives and I hope that the proceeds from the helmet can help such a great cause.”

The helmet will be available to view and bid on the F1 Authentics website until June 27th.

READ MORE: Geri Halliwell DITCHES Horner name in latest outing

Related