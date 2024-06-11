Marko confirms fresh twist in Horner Red Bull management question

Helmut Marko has provided a fresh twist in Red Bull’s management saga shedding light on Christian Horner’s role within the team.

Red Bull have endured a tough year off-track, following an internal investigation into team boss Christian Horner for ‘inappropriate behaviour’ towards a female employee.

Whilst Horner was cleared of any wrongdoing, the allegations have caused an internal split within the team between Horner and Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko.

The power struggle has also impacted the Verstappen camp with Max’s father, Jos, claiming Red Bull will be ‘torn apart’ if Horner remains in his role.

Christian Horner was subject to an internal investigation earlier this year

Jos Verstappen has reportedly fallen out with Christian Horner

How has the Horner/Marko split impacted Red Bull?

Red Bull’s power struggle has reportedly seeped into driver market politics, with Horner supporting Daniel Ricciardo and blocking Marko’s attempts to install Liam Lawson at VCARB.

Horner has also been vocal in his support for Sergio Perez, who re-signed with Red Bull until 2026.

In an interview with Sky Germany Marko said: “Perez has done a good job in recent years, apart from a few small slip ups.

“He came second in the world championship and we want peace within the team. We want harmony with both drivers and that is the case currently. "

Helmut Marko discusses Sergio Perez's contract

“They are similar in terms of the technical statements they provide and that also makes it easier for the engineers. In a time of so much upheaval, it is important that there is continuity.”

When asked if he was still involved in Perez's contract renewal, Marko assured the decision was mutual.

The Austrian also provided a clear response regarding claims over whether Christian Horner was Perez’s manager.

“His [Perez] manager is Julian Jakobi (...) It is not the case that Christian Horner is the manager,” Marko said.

