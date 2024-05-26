Jos Verstappen to make SHOCK first appearance since Horner spat

Jos Verstappen will make an appearance at the Monaco Grand Prix following a high-profile spat with Red Bull boss Christian Horner.

The former F1 driver has been missing from the paddock this season, usually seen at his son's side during race weekends.

Jos Verstappen raced in F1 intermittently from 1994-2003, achieving two podiums in his first season with Benetton.

He transferred his love for racing onto his son Max, who has gone on to dominant the current F1 era, claiming three world titles and smashing through long established records.

Max Verstappen and his father Jos

Max Verstappen is a three-time world champion

Why has Jos Verstappen been absent?

Jos will return to the F1 paddock for the first time since a high-profile spat with Red Bull’s team boss.

The elder Verstappen told the media earlier this year that Red Bull could be ‘torn apart’ if Christian Horner remained as team principal.

Horner was accused of ‘inappropriate behaviour’ by a female colleague at the beginning of the season, and has since been cleared of any wrongdoing.

“There is tension here while he remains in position,” Verstappen told the Mail Sport.

“The team is in danger of being torn apart. It can't go on the way it is. It will explode. He is playing the victim, when he is the one causing the problems.”

Reports suggest that Verstappen fell out with Christian Horner earlier this year

Verstappen has finally returned to the paddock for the Monaco Grand Prix, to support his son who will be looking for a third win around the street circuit.

Whilst reports suggest there are tensions with Horner, Verstappen’s absence was also due to his return to racing.

The Dutchman made his British Rally Championship debut at Rallynuts Severn Valley Stages in April, finishing eighth.

