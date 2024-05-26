Jos Verstappen to make SHOCK first appearance since Horner spat
Jos Verstappen to make SHOCK first appearance since Horner spat
Jos Verstappen will make an appearance at the Monaco Grand Prix following a high-profile spat with Red Bull boss Christian Horner.
The former F1 driver has been missing from the paddock this season, usually seen at his son's side during race weekends.
READ MORE: FIA confirm F1 team DISQUALIFICATION in Monaco shock
Jos Verstappen raced in F1 intermittently from 1994-2003, achieving two podiums in his first season with Benetton.
He transferred his love for racing onto his son Max, who has gone on to dominant the current F1 era, claiming three world titles and smashing through long established records.
Why has Jos Verstappen been absent?
Jos will return to the F1 paddock for the first time since a high-profile spat with Red Bull’s team boss.
The elder Verstappen told the media earlier this year that Red Bull could be ‘torn apart’ if Christian Horner remained as team principal.
Horner was accused of ‘inappropriate behaviour’ by a female colleague at the beginning of the season, and has since been cleared of any wrongdoing.
“There is tension here while he remains in position,” Verstappen told the Mail Sport.
“The team is in danger of being torn apart. It can't go on the way it is. It will explode. He is playing the victim, when he is the one causing the problems.”
READ MORE: Verstappen misery continues as Ferrari set impressive pace
Verstappen has finally returned to the paddock for the Monaco Grand Prix, to support his son who will be looking for a third win around the street circuit.
Whilst reports suggest there are tensions with Horner, Verstappen’s absence was also due to his return to racing.
The Dutchman made his British Rally Championship debut at Rallynuts Severn Valley Stages in April, finishing eighth.
WATCH: The Greatest F1 Champions Who Never Were
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
F1 News Today: F1 team DISQUALIFIED in Monaco as huge pile-up ensues
- 36 minutes ago
Jos Verstappen to make SHOCK first appearance since Horner spat
- 1 hour ago
EXCLUSIVE: F1 star reveals SURPRISING relationship with Verstappen
- 2 hours ago
F1 Monaco Grand Prix hit by TERRIFYING boat crash
- 3 hours ago
F1 Race Today: Monaco Grand Prix 2024 start time & TV channel
- Today 08:57
FIA announce Monaco penalty verdict for Ferrari star
- Today 08:13
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
- GP MONACO 24 - 26 May
- GP CANADA 7 - 9 Jun
- GP SPAIN 21 - 23 Jun
- GP AUSTRIA 28 - 30 Jun
- GP GREAT BRITAIN 5 - 7 Jul
- GP HUNGARY 19 - 21 Jul