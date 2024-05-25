F1 Results Today: Verstappen misery continues as Ferrari set impressive pace

Ferrari once again demonstrated their pace advantage at the Monaco Grand Prix, with Charles Leclerc topping timesheets ahead of qualifying for his home race.

Leclerc has previously been on pole twice in Monaco, but has never won the race, a fact that he is desperate to change this weekend, and if the three practice sessions are anything to go by, he and his Ferrari team have a good chance.

FP3 saw Max Verstappen bounce back with a second-place finish, but he has struggled to match Leclerc's impressive pace all weekend, and was moaning once again about his 'on a knife edge' RB20. Lewis Hamilton continued his good form around the track by rounding out the top three.

Around 15 minutes into the session, an unusual incident caught Hamilton out, when his former team-mate Valtteri Bottas was left stranded in the middle of the track, prompting a red flag.

Bottas slammed into the barriers and broke his front right wheel, leaving him grounded on the penultimate corner unable to go anywhere. A red flag was waved, but the positioning of Bottas' car surprised Hamilton as he was returning to the pits, and he too was stuck on track until marshals managed to recover the Finn's car.

F1 FP3 Results: Monaco Grand Prix 2024

1. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari] - 1:11.369sec

2. Max Verstappen [Red Bull] - +0.197sec

3. Lewis Hamilton [Mercedes] - +0.341sec

4. Oscar Piastri [McLaren] - +0.532sec

5. Sergio Perez [Red Bull] - +0.554sec

6. George Russell [Mercedes] - +599sec

7. Carlos Sainz [Ferrari] - +0.610sec

8. Lando Norris [McLaren] - +0.619sec

9. Yuki Tsunoda [RB] - +0.622sec

10. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin] - +0.718sec

11. Pierre Gasly [Alpine] - +0.775sec

12. Alexander Albon [Williams] - +0.811sec

13. Nico Hulkenberg [Haas] - +0.823sec

14. Kevin Magnussen [Haas] - +0.846sec

15. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin] - +0.962sec

16. Esteban Ocon [Alpine] - +1.103sec

17. Logan Sargeant [Williams] - +1.334sec

18. Daniel Ricciardo [RB] - +1.460sec

19. Guanyu Zhou [Kick Sauber] - +2.461sec

20. Valtteri Bottas [Kick Sauber] - No time



