FIA punishes F1 star for breaking SAME rule for second week running

The FIA have punished a Formula 1 driver for breaking the same rule for the second week running.

Several drivers were penalised last weekend at the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix for speeding in the pit lane during practice sessions.

READ MORE: F1 stars urge FIA to implement infamous SCHUMACHER RULE in Monaco

Aston Martin driver Lance Stroll was 0.1km/h over the speed limit of 80km/h, a minor infringement that saw the team penalised with a €100 fine.

Sergio Perez, meanwhile, was also penalised for speeding that race weekend, although the Red Bull driver was 8.9km/h over the limit, a significant breach resulting in a €1000 fine.

READ MORE: Verstappen toils as Hamilton bounces BACK in Monaco

Lance Stroll was penalised for speeding in Imola

Sergio Perez was also punished by the FIA in Imola

Which driver has broken the rules again?

Stroll is on seven penalty points this season, and has been involved in several dramatic incidents in 2024.

At the Chinese GP, Stroll hit the rear of Daniel Ricciardo’s RB following a safety car restart, sending the Australian into the air and later forcing him to retire from the race.

The incident earned Stroll a 10-second penalty but he refused to take accountability for the incident, prompting an X-rated rant from Ricciardo.

READ MORE: BIZARRE Ferrari incident causes red flag at Monaco GP

Lance Stroll was penalised in Monaco

During the Monaco GP weekend, the Canadian found himself on the receiving end of yet more punishment.

Stroll has once again been penalised for speeding in the pit lane during FP1, with Aston Martin fined another €100.

The Canadian was caught by the finest of margins, 0.2km/h over the limit of 60km/h, and is in breach of Article 34.7 of the Sporting Regulations, according to the FIA.

READ MORE: F1 team boss warns star driver's seat under threat for 2025

Related