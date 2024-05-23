F1 team boss warns star driver's seat under threat for 2025
F1 team boss warns star driver's seat under threat for 2025
A F1 team boss has hinted that their star driver's seat is under threat going into 2025.
Driver market speculation began early this year, when Lewis Hamilton announced he was leaving Mercedes and moving to Ferrari for 2025.
READ MORE: Wolff drops HUGE clue over Hamilton F1 replacement at Mercedes
As a result, incumbent driver Carlos Sainz does not have a drive for next year, with his eventual destination being widely speculated upon.
A swap with Hamilton at Mercedes seems unlikely, following their public support for academy driver Kimi Andrea Antonelli.
Where will Carlos Sainz race in 2025?
The most realistic option for the Spaniard is Sauber, soon to become Audi for the next regulation change in 2026.
Sauber/Audi recently announced that Haas driver Nico Hulkenberg would be joining them from 2025, leaving an empty seat alongside Kevin Magnussen.
Since his impressive debut with Ferrari in Saudi Arabia, Ollie Bearman has been tipped to join Haas, driving with the team during FP1 in Imola.
However, a Bearman/Magnussen line-up at Haas next year is not guaranteed, according to team boss Ayao Komatsu.
“I can’t say much, but of course, yes - he needs to perform," Komatsu said to SpeedCity Broadcasting at Imola. "Kevin needs to put the whole weekend together.”
“I think the good thing is we are performing out on the track, that’s why it’s so frustrating that we should have had P10. Then other people will see that we are a proper race team now.
READ MORE: Newey could SNUB Hamilton for rival F1 team role
"Our best chance to attract good drivers is through the on-track sporting stuff, so that’s what we’re trying to do.”
When asked about the driver’s Haas were trying to attract, Komatsu remained tight-lipped.
“I can’t, that would be very unfair to the people I am talking to,” he said. “You wouldn’t be happy if you were talking to me in confidence and I said I’m talking to you about something!”
READ MORE: Wolff in stark admission over key Mercedes figures 'wanting' to LEAVE
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
F1 star aiming to break Monaco CURSE at 'special' track
- 55 minutes ago
F1 24 players get chance to WIN Verstappen swag
- 1 hour ago
F1 team boss warns star driver's seat under threat for 2025
- 1 hour ago
Perez makes 'SUPER SPICY' admission about partnering Verstappen
- 2 hours ago
Wolff makes opens up on 'clear' upgrades with more to come
- 3 hours ago
F1 Monaco Grand Prix weather forecast - latest today from Monte Carlo
- Today 13:00
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
- GP MONACO 24 - 26 May
- GP CANADA 7 - 9 Jun
- GP SPAIN 21 - 23 Jun
- GP AUSTRIA 28 - 30 Jun
- GP GREAT BRITAIN 5 - 7 Jul
- GP HUNGARY 19 - 21 Jul