Ditched F1 star's team-mate reveals 'romance'

A Formula 1 star has provided an insight into his relationship with his recently sacked team-mate.

Driver partnerships have a fraught history in F1, with some hosting fractious pairings over the years - particularly in championship-winning cars.

Ayrton Senna and Alain Prost’s rivalry was at its peak when they raced alongside each other at McLaren between 1988-1989, crashing at Suzuka during the 1989 title decider.

Jumping forward a few decades, Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg provided Mercedes with a headache as they went head-to-head for the world title.

Alain Prost and Ayrton Senna were rivals at McLaren
Nico Rosberg beat Lewis Hamilton for the 2016 world title

Nico Hulkenberg reacts to team-mate departure

Whilst they have not competed for championships, Haas drivers Nico Hulkenberg and Kevin Magnussen have been rivals, famously having a disagreement in the press pen after colliding at the 2017 Hungarian GP.

As the two team-mates approach this year's race at the Hungaroring, they do so with the knowledge they will both be leaving Haas.

Hulkenberg will join Sauber/Audi for 2025, whereas Magnussen’s F1 future is unknown after being dropped from Haas.

When asked to provide a few words on his team-mate at the Thursday press conference in Hungary, Hulkenberg admitted a friendship has developed despite their previous rivalry.

Nico Hulkenberg discusses Kevin Magnussen relationship

“Yeah I enjoyed working with him these two years, it’s been definitely enjoyable and you know we get on really well after our little romance here like a couple of years ago, you know it was actually quite the turnaround of a relationship and kind of turned into a friendship,” Hulkenberg said.

“I think you know, we work well as a team, we’re kind of pushing in the same direction most of the time and yeah, it’s been nice and a pleasure and I wish him well and all the best for his future.”

