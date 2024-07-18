Ditched F1 star's team-mate reveals 'romance'
A Formula 1 star has provided an insight into his relationship with his recently sacked team-mate.
Driver partnerships have a fraught history in F1, with some hosting fractious pairings over the years - particularly in championship-winning cars.
Ayrton Senna and Alain Prost’s rivalry was at its peak when they raced alongside each other at McLaren between 1988-1989, crashing at Suzuka during the 1989 title decider.
Jumping forward a few decades, Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg provided Mercedes with a headache as they went head-to-head for the world title.
Nico Hulkenberg reacts to team-mate departure
Whilst they have not competed for championships, Haas drivers Nico Hulkenberg and Kevin Magnussen have been rivals, famously having a disagreement in the press pen after colliding at the 2017 Hungarian GP.
As the two team-mates approach this year's race at the Hungaroring, they do so with the knowledge they will both be leaving Haas.
Hulkenberg will join Sauber/Audi for 2025, whereas Magnussen’s F1 future is unknown after being dropped from Haas.
When asked to provide a few words on his team-mate at the Thursday press conference in Hungary, Hulkenberg admitted a friendship has developed despite their previous rivalry.
“Yeah I enjoyed working with him these two years, it’s been definitely enjoyable and you know we get on really well after our little romance here like a couple of years ago, you know it was actually quite the turnaround of a relationship and kind of turned into a friendship,” Hulkenberg said.
“I think you know, we work well as a team, we’re kind of pushing in the same direction most of the time and yeah, it’s been nice and a pleasure and I wish him well and all the best for his future.”
