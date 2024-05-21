Wolff drops HUGE clue over Hamilton F1 replacement at Mercedes

Toto Wolff has dropped a major hint about who will replace Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes.

The seven-time world champion announced he would be leaving the team for Ferrari in 2025, after winning multiple world titles at Mercedes.

Hamilton will race alongside Charles Leclerc next season, and reunite with team principal Fred Vasseur whom he worked with during his junior career.

Recent reports suggest that legendary engineer Adrian Newey is also set to join the Scuderia following his exit from Red Bull, with Ferrari looking to form a formidable team.

Lewis Hamilton will leave Mercedes for Ferrari

Adrian Newey could add to Ferrari's line-up in 2025

Who is replacing Hamilton at Mercedes?

Since Hamilton announced he would be leaving, several candidates have emerged to replace the champion at Mercedes.

Through signing Hamilton, Ferrari have left Carlos Sainz without a seat for 2025, and there are suggestions he could join Mercedes in a straight swap.

However, the German team seem to be throwing their support behind their junior driver Kimi Andrea Antonelli.

The youngster currently races in F2, and has won titles in multiple championships including Italian Formula 4.

Could Antonelli join Mercedes?

F1 recently raced in Antonelli’s nation of birth, Italy, for the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix.

Speaking to Sky Sports during the Imola weekend, Mercedes boss Wolff discussed being in Italy for the first time since Hamilton’s announcement, and hinted at who may replace him.

“We haven't spoken about it actually because there is 100 million people that watch every grand prix and then there is obviously the local Italians here,” Wolff said.

“But I guess for the Italians it's super exciting to have Lewis Hamilton in red next year. We will get used to the outfits. But we have got to look at ourselves and you know, maybe there is an option that we shine more with an Italian in our car.”

