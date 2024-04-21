close global

'Wrecking ball' Stroll slammed for Chinese GP collision

Aston Martin driver Lance Stroll came under fire from Formula 1 fans on social media following his collision with Daniel Ricciardo at the Chinese Grand Prix.

The Canadian rear-ended Ricciardo as the race restarted following a yellow flag, earning a 10-second penalty in the process.

Stroll radioed his team after the incident claiming 'this idiot just slammed on the brake' but his protests fell on deaf ears for many F1 supporters on Twitter.

Most blamed Stroll for the crash, claiming he was like a 'wrecking ball' crashing into Ricciardo, eventually ending the Australian's race.

One user compared the incident to a Rocket League assist, but the only points scored by either driver were the two points added to Stroll's racing licence after the race to bring his overall tally to seven.

F1 Twitter's Lance Stroll Reaction

Formula 1 Daniel Ricciardo Aston Martin Lance Stroll
F1 Standings

