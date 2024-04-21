'Wrecking ball' Stroll slammed for Chinese GP collision
Aston Martin driver Lance Stroll came under fire from Formula 1 fans on social media following his collision with Daniel Ricciardo at the Chinese Grand Prix.
The Canadian rear-ended Ricciardo as the race restarted following a yellow flag, earning a 10-second penalty in the process.
Stroll radioed his team after the incident claiming 'this idiot just slammed on the brake' but his protests fell on deaf ears for many F1 supporters on Twitter.
Most blamed Stroll for the crash, claiming he was like a 'wrecking ball' crashing into Ricciardo, eventually ending the Australian's race.
One user compared the incident to a Rocket League assist, but the only points scored by either driver were the two points added to Stroll's racing licence after the race to bring his overall tally to seven.
F1 Twitter's Lance Stroll Reaction
Lance Stroll at the Chinese GP pic.twitter.com/uXD9w9XiSN— Mahir 🇹🇷🇬🇧 (@ScrewderiaF1) April 21, 2024
Lance Stroll's dashboard when the safety car came in: #ChineseGP pic.twitter.com/8B0a90YqRa— Rahbert (@Rahbert99) April 21, 2024
POV: Lance Stroll 🫠pic.twitter.com/IX0hTES92L— Luis Herrera 🍕 (@luisrha) April 21, 2024
Launch Stroll 🚀 #LanceStroll https://t.co/IqxiOYxBUy— Lucas Degen (@LucasDegen) April 21, 2024
Lance Stroll at the Chinese GP#ChineseGP pic.twitter.com/35sdAlCAu8— Nikki 🧡 (@life_of_niksi) April 21, 2024
Lance Stroll catching Daniel Ricciardo off guard by just rear ending him for no reason: #ChineseGP pic.twitter.com/SHA3UuNVNU— Live, Laugh, Love Lando ⭕️❤️ (@BlessedBobby_) April 21, 2024
It’s so funny how Lance Stroll rocket league assisted Daniel Ricciardo sending him in the air and then calls Daniel an idiot , this man is beyond saving .— ahmed baokbah 🇸🇦🏎✈️ (@ahmed_baokbah) April 21, 2024
lance stroll after crashing into daniel ricciardo after the restart pic.twitter.com/V3XUUDaKbz— emily (@janniksinners) April 21, 2024
