F1 Results Today: Monaco Grand Prix practice times as Hamilton STORMS to the front
Lewis Hamilton topped the timesheets in the first practice session around the streets of Monaco, in a surprise surge to the front for Mercedes.
Hamilton was closely followed by Oscar Piastri in the McLaren, with George Russell completing the top three.
A red flag was waved towards the end of the session, after Zhou Guanyu clipped the wall at the exit of Turn 1, leaving debris on the track.
Shortly after, Charles Leclerc ran over the loose carbon fibre from the Sauber, and concerned about damage to his floor, he retreated to the garage to fix the car.
Both Red Bulls struggled in the first practice session, with Max Verstappen bemoaning the set-up of the car, and Sergio Perez suffering from a puncture, finishing P11 and P12 respectively.
Here are the timesheets from Friday in Monaco:
F1 FP1 Results: Monaco Grand Prix 2024
1. Lewis Hamilton [Mercedes] - 1:12.169sec
2. Oscar Piastri [McLaren] - +0.029sec
3. George Russell [Mercedes] - +0.126sec
4. Lando Norris [McLaren] - +0.227sec
5. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari] - +0.228sec
6. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin] - +0.606sec
7. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin] - +0.620sec
8. Yuki Tsunoda [RB] - +0.706sec
9. Daniel Ricciardo [RB] - +0.732sec
10. Carlos Sainz [Ferrari] - +0.785sec
11. Max Verstappen [Red Bull] - +0.815sec
12. Sergio Perez [Red Bull] - +1.060sec
13. Valtteri Bottas [Kick Sauber] - +1.079
14. Kevin Magnussen [Haas] - +1.221sec
15. Alexander Albon [Williams] - +1.256sec
16. Nico Hulkenberg [Haas] - +1.407sec
17. Logan Sargeant [Williams] - +1.981sec
18. Esteban Ocon [Alpine]- +1.990sec
19. Guanyu Zhou [Kick Sauber] - +2.401sec
20. Pierre Gasly [Alpine]- +3.405sec
Who is the current F1 world champion?
Max Verstappen currently leads the drivers' championship, and will be hoping to achieve a fourth world title this season.
