F1 Results Today: Monaco Grand Prix practice times as Hamilton STORMS to the front

Lewis Hamilton topped the timesheets in the first practice session around the streets of Monaco, in a surprise surge to the front for Mercedes.

Hamilton was closely followed by Oscar Piastri in the McLaren, with George Russell completing the top three.

A red flag was waved towards the end of the session, after Zhou Guanyu clipped the wall at the exit of Turn 1, leaving debris on the track.

Shortly after, Charles Leclerc ran over the loose carbon fibre from the Sauber, and concerned about damage to his floor, he retreated to the garage to fix the car.

Both Red Bulls struggled in the first practice session, with Max Verstappen bemoaning the set-up of the car, and Sergio Perez suffering from a puncture, finishing P11 and P12 respectively.

Here are the timesheets from Friday in Monaco:

F1 FP1 Results: Monaco Grand Prix 2024

1. Lewis Hamilton [Mercedes] - 1:12.169sec

2. Oscar Piastri [McLaren] - +0.029sec

3. George Russell [Mercedes] - +0.126sec

4. Lando Norris [McLaren] - +0.227sec

5. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari] - +0.228sec

6. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin] - +0.606sec

7. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin] - +0.620sec

8. Yuki Tsunoda [RB] - +0.706sec

9. Daniel Ricciardo [RB] - +0.732sec

10. Carlos Sainz [Ferrari] - +0.785sec

11. Max Verstappen [Red Bull] - +0.815sec

12. Sergio Perez [Red Bull] - +1.060sec

13. Valtteri Bottas [Kick Sauber] - +1.079

14. Kevin Magnussen [Haas] - +1.221sec

15. Alexander Albon [Williams] - +1.256sec

16. Nico Hulkenberg [Haas] - +1.407sec

17. Logan Sargeant [Williams] - +1.981sec

18. Esteban Ocon [Alpine]- +1.990sec

19. Guanyu Zhou [Kick Sauber] - +2.401sec

20. Pierre Gasly [Alpine]- +3.405sec



