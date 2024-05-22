close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
F1 driver in 'position A' for Hamilton seat REVEALED

F1 driver in 'position A' for Hamilton seat REVEALED

F1 driver in 'position A' for Hamilton seat REVEALED

F1 driver in 'position A' for Hamilton seat REVEALED

A top Formula 1 pundit has revealed that Mercedes have narrowed their choice of ideal candidates to replace Lewis Hamilton to just two names.

Hamilton shocked the sporting world earlier this year, announcing that he would leave the Brackley-based outfit at the end of this season to embark on a new challenge at Ferrari.

READ MORE: Wolff drops HUGE clue over Hamilton F1 replacement at Mercedes

The seven-time world champion has struggled for form in 2024 - two sixth-place finishes being his best results so far - and he will be hoping a switch to the Italian giants will give him the opportunity to challenge at the top once again.

Toto Wolff has admitted he would love to bring Verstappen on board
Andrea Kimi Antonelli has been tipped for big things in F1

Who is in the running?

Speculation over who could replace the Brit has been growing in recent months, with Carlos Sainz - the man Hamilton is replacing at Ferrari - linked with a move.

However, it is believed that Mercedes have their sights firmly set on enticing Red Bull star Max Verstappen, should the three-time world champion decide to leave the team with which he has achieved so much success.

Failing that, the team have identified young prodigy Andrea Kimi Antonelli as their top target, according to Craig Slater at Sky Sports.

The Italian currently races in F2, and has been widely tipped as a future superstar of F1, with Mercedes boss Toto Wolff already a big admirer.

Speaking ahead of this weekend's Monaco Grand Prix, Slater said: "They want to take their time over their appointment.

"They are waiting on either Max Verstappen if he becomes available, and if he isn’t, then Kimi Andrea Antonelli, the young Italian who turns 18 in August is in position A to take that seat."

READ MORE: New Audi F1 driver REPLACEMENT target emerges despite Sainz links

Related

Mercedes Lewis Hamilton Ferrari Formula 1 Toto Wolff
Mercedes chief warns rivals of TITLE-WINNING rule change feeling
F1 News & Gossip

Mercedes chief warns rivals of TITLE-WINNING rule change feeling

  • Yesterday 09:12
Mercedes chief drops hilarious drug-related joke on LIVE TV
F1 Off the Track

Mercedes chief drops hilarious drug-related joke on LIVE TV

  • May 21, 2024 22:57

Latest News

GPFans Recap

F1 'silent assassin' unmasked as LEGENDARY engineer officially picks next team - GPFans F1 Recap

  • 36 minutes ago
Latest F1 News

F1 driver in 'position A' for Hamilton seat REVEALED

  • 1 hour ago
Latest F1 News

Norris teases ANOTHER huge McLaren change

  • 2 hours ago
Latest F1 News

Home sweet Horner: Christian and Geri win big despite protests

  • 3 hours ago
Latest F1 News

F1 champion describes Monaco GP 'torture'

  • Yesterday 19:57
F1 News & Gossip

F1 team boss hints at SHOCK Schumacher return

  • Yesterday 18:57
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x