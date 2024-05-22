F1 driver in 'position A' for Hamilton seat REVEALED
A top Formula 1 pundit has revealed that Mercedes have narrowed their choice of ideal candidates to replace Lewis Hamilton to just two names.
Hamilton shocked the sporting world earlier this year, announcing that he would leave the Brackley-based outfit at the end of this season to embark on a new challenge at Ferrari.
The seven-time world champion has struggled for form in 2024 - two sixth-place finishes being his best results so far - and he will be hoping a switch to the Italian giants will give him the opportunity to challenge at the top once again.
Who is in the running?
Speculation over who could replace the Brit has been growing in recent months, with Carlos Sainz - the man Hamilton is replacing at Ferrari - linked with a move.
However, it is believed that Mercedes have their sights firmly set on enticing Red Bull star Max Verstappen, should the three-time world champion decide to leave the team with which he has achieved so much success.
Failing that, the team have identified young prodigy Andrea Kimi Antonelli as their top target, according to Craig Slater at Sky Sports.
The Italian currently races in F2, and has been widely tipped as a future superstar of F1, with Mercedes boss Toto Wolff already a big admirer.
Speaking ahead of this weekend's Monaco Grand Prix, Slater said: "They want to take their time over their appointment.
"They are waiting on either Max Verstappen if he becomes available, and if he isn’t, then Kimi Andrea Antonelli, the young Italian who turns 18 in August is in position A to take that seat."
