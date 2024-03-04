Horner and Jos Verstappen had 'falling out' in Bahrain

Jos Verstappen has admitted that his pair of newspaper interviews criticising Christian Horner came after a 'falling out' between the pair.

The latter was recently cleared of 'inappropriate behaviour' after an internal investigation into allegations made against him by a member of staff, which he continues to deny.

A number of Formula 1 personalities, including Toto Wolff and McLaren boss Zak Brown, have called for further investigation into Horner's situation - this time not one led by his team, and with more transparency.

Horner insisted throughout the weekend that he intends to continue as team principal, having maintained his innocence throughout the process.

Christian Horner remains mired in controversy despite being cleared of wrongdoing by Red Bull

Reports have suggested that the relationship between Verstappen and Horner have been strained

Verstappen: Things can't go on like this

However, Verstappen - the father of Red Bull's star driver and reigning world champion - has hit out at Horner, warning that the team will 'explode' if he remains in place.

He told the Mail: "There is tension here while he remains in position. The team is in danger of being torn apart. It can't go on the way it is. It will explode. He is playing the victim, when he is the one causing the problems."

Verstappen Sr. later clarified to BBC Sport that he spoke to De Telegraaf and the Mail after falling out with Horner at the first race of the season - and that his son Max was aware of the comments but had said nothing about them.

"It cannot continue this way," he added. "The situation is not good for the team and is driving people apart."

