Horner wary of DOUBLE threat to Red Bull at Monaco GP

Red Bull boss Christian Horner believes there are two significant threats for his team to consider at this weekend's Monaco Grand Prix.

The reigning Formula 1 constructors' champions lead the way in the standings this season after enjoying a dominant start to the campaign.

Led by three-time world champion Max Verstappen, the Milton Keynes-based outfit have opened up a 56-point gap over Ferrari at the top of the leaderboard, but the dominant Dutchman has shown some glimpses of vulnerability in recent weeks.

Lando Norris pulled off one of the biggest shocks in recent memory at the Miami Grand Prix as he raced away from the championship leader to clinch his maiden win in F1.

Horner: Ferrari have joined McLaren in the mix

The McLaren driver then followed up that triumph with a fine performance in Imola last weekend, pushing Verstappen all the way as he came home in second.

With Red Bull back-up driver Sergio Perez continuing to deliver inconsistent results, there is fresh hope that the the team will finally have to face a substantial challenge to their throne after enjoying almost three years of success.

Speaking ahead of the Monaco Grand Prix, Horner has admitted McLaren have given him food for thought, but warned that Ferrari have started to show improvements too.

"I think you have got to say McLaren - they have a very fast car at the moment," Horner said, as reported on Motorsport.com.

"[Oscar] Piastri looked quick at certain moments, Lando was very quick at the end of the race there.

"The philosophy is very similar to that of our own. We expect them to be competitive at all circuits. But Ferrari are in the noise with them as well so that is another four cars we are up against, which is great for you guys!"

