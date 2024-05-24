close global

Christian and Geri Horner in BIG personal win despite protests

Christian Horner and wife, Geri, have received some welcome good news after months of waiting.

It's been an eventful year for the pair, due to the revelation of multiple developments regarding their home life, as well as the ongoing challenges being faced within the world of Formula 1.

The Red Bull principal was in the headlines back in February, having been accused of inappropriate behaviour by a female employee within the team, an allegation which he was cleared of following an internal investigation.

Following that, Red Bull were rocked by the news that chief technician Adrian Newey would be leaving his post early next year, ending a highly successful relationship which has yielded 13 titles across two dominant spells.

READ MORE: Haas racing team on brink of COLLAPSE after 'eight-figure' losses

Local warns of church 'disrespect'

Speculation over the future of three-time world champion Max Verstappen has also recently emerged, with the Dutchman believed to be considering other options at the conclusion of his contract.

However, there is finally some reason for cheer for the Horner family.

After reaching out to West Northamptonshire Council, GPFans confirmed that permission has has been granted to build an outdoor pool at their property - despite several neighbours submitting objections to the plans.

A number of complaints had been submitted to the local authority in protest of the proposals, with the main concerns relating to increased noise levels in the area.

On documents available on the council's website, one local said: "It would be the height of disrespect to be standing in the churchyard during an internment to be distracted by screaming, shouting and splashing from a short distance away."

Another response noted: "It has historically been a peaceful and quiet part of the village."

READ MORE: Horner reveals Newey access REMOVED after exit announcement

Horner wary of DOUBLE threat to Red Bull at Monaco GP
