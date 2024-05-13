Wolff told to focus on 'own issues' by Horner in SAVAGE put-down

Red Bull boss Christian Horner has continued his ongoing war of words with Mercedes rival Toto Wolff.

Following the shock news that the reigning F1 constructors' champions will lose technical chief Adrian Newey next season, there has been much speculation over the future of their star driver, Max Verstappen.

Wolff has made no secret of his admiration for the Dutchman, and has refused to deny that he would be interested in securing his services as he looks to fill the seat soon to be left vacant by Ferrari-bound Lewis Hamilton.

There has been much speculation over the future of Verstappen

Adrian Newey's departure from Red Bull has sent shockwaves through F1

Red Bull poach over 200 Mercedes staff

Speaking to Sky Sports, Horner has taken a swipe at his German counterpart, advising him to focus on his own team's issues, while revealing that Red Bull have already poached over 200 of their rivals' employees to aid their own engine development.

Horner said: "The two candidates involved talk a lot. I'm not going to get sucked in for a tit for tat.

"I would be more focused on Toto's own issues that he has. I don't have any concern with the strength and depth [of Red Bull].

"Of course there is always going to be movement between teams. I don't know how many people we have employed by McLaren this year? Mercedes, we have taken 220 people. 220 out of HPP into Red Bull powertrains.

"So when we are talking about losing people, I would be more worried than about the 220 people, than one or two CVs."

