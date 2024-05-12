Newey tipped to join 'rival team' by Red Bull chief

Helmut Marko has hinted at where he thinks Adrian Newey will move to next in Formula 1.

Red Bull announced Newey’s departure from the team with the engineer scheduled to leave the team early 2025.

Since the announcement there have been rumours regarding the nature of his exit, with some reports suggesting Newey was unsettled by the internal power struggle within Red Bull.

It is unclear whether Newey is planning a move to a rival F1 team, however if he does Ferrari has been tipped as the most likely outcome.

Newey has worked with Red Bull for nearly two decades

Could we see Newey join Lewis Hamilton at Ferrari?

Where does Helmut Marko think Newey will go?

Despite these rumours, Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has indicated Newey will initially take some time out from Formula 1, to spend time with his family.

Helmut Marko has also discussed Newey’s departure with, and where he thinks he will go to next in an interview with oe24.

“Newey is a legend. He is the best F1 designer and he was at his best when there were changes to the regulations because he always knows how to best exploit the new interpretations,” Marko said.

“And with Newey you have a figurehead. With him on board, young engineers were much easier to get because it was an honour for them to work with him.

Marko describes working with Newey as an 'honour'

“On the other hand, our technical team is very broad with a mix of experienced people like Pierre Waché and younger people.

“When there were problems, Newey was often the first to come up with a solution.”

When asked if the new F1 regulations in 2026 would be difficult without Newey, Marko offered insight into where he thinks Newey will move to next.

“It's not tricky, but the most experienced man will no longer be with us. And I'm afraid he'll be with a rival team.”

When asked if this rival team would be Aston Martin, Marko provided a clear response.

“I was obviously misunderstood. I would rather choose red.”

