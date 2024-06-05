close global

Verstappen BLASTS reports of Red Bull's struggles

Max Verstappen has revealed the information risks involved with discussing Red Bull in the media following recent controversies.

Red Bull may have enjoyed a dominant period on-track in the past few years, but off-track 2024 has been a difficult year.

Team boss Christian Horner was accused of ‘inappropriate behaviour’ by a female colleague, prompting an internal investigation.

Whilst Horner was cleared of any wrongdoing with the employee having since been suspended, the controversy still lingers over the team.

Christian Horner was cleared of any wrongdoing
Christian Horner and wife Geri display a united front at the Bahrain GP

The impact of the Horner controversy

Reports suggest the father of Red Bull star Max Verstappen, Jos, has fallen out with Horner after claims the team boss was ‘driving the team apart’.

Furthermore, Red Bull have lost one of their key figures and chief technical officer, Adrian Newey, who will depart at the beginning of 2025.

His reasons for leaving have been widely speculated, with some reports suggesting he had grown fatigued by the ongoing power struggle within Red Bull.

Another motivation for leaving would be to join a rival F1 team, with the engineer hotly tipped to follow Lewis Hamilton to Ferrari next season.

These issues, compounded with Red Bull’s disappointing performance at the Monaco Grand Prix have led to speculation that the imperious team are beginning to fall apart.

In a recent interview, Max Verstappen has revealed he has to be careful what information he reveals to the media regarding Red Bull following recent controversies.

Max Verstappen reveals talking about Red Bull chaos won't 'help'

“The more I talk about it, the more people have to write,” Verstappen said to the Guardian.

“You write it down, you make a story out of it and people will pick up little things and it becomes a massive s*** storm.

“You know what I mean? I tell you a story that might get translated to Spanish, Dutch, whatever. The more I say about it is not going to help the situation.”

Red Bull Lewis Hamilton Ferrari Max Verstappen Christian Horner Adrian Newey
