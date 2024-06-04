Sky F1 star claims Red Bull 'in trouble' as Horner problems deepen
Sky F1 star claims Red Bull 'in trouble' as Horner problems deepen
Christian Horner and Red Bull could be ‘in trouble’ after the team’s issues intensify following the Monaco Grand Prix.
Without even being halfway through the season, Red Bull have had multiple issues off-track, and now on-track.
READ MORE: Where do Hamilton and Verstappen place in Forbes' 2024 highest-paid athletes list?
These problems began pre-season when team boss Christian Horner was accused of ‘inappropriate behaviour’ by a female colleague.
He has since been cleared of any wrongdoing, however the controversy has resulted in a falling out with key Red Bull figure Jos Verstappen, Max’s father.
Can the situation get worse for Red Bull?
In addition to the Horner controversy, Red Bull’s chief technical officer Adrian Newey has left the team.
The engineer will depart early in 2025, and has been hotly tipped to join Ferrari for his next F1 venture.
Compounding their misery, Red Bull endured a disastrous Monaco Grand Prix, with Sergio Perez crashing out on the opening lap and Max Verstappen only managing sixth in the race.
Red Bull’s rivals have been closing in on them gradually this season, culminating in a stunning victory for Lando Norris at the Miami Grand Prix.
Charles Leclerc’s win in Monaco has also hinted that Red Bull’s dominance could be over, and a 2024 title fight is back on.
Speaking on the Sky Sports F1 podcast, former F1 strategy engineer, Bernie Collins, discussed Monaco and what it means for Red Bull going forward.
READ MORE: Haas racing team on brink of COLLAPSE after 'eight-figure' losses
“Red Bull have genuinely lost in Monaco,” Collins said. “Red Bull don't seem that confident going forward and that's really exciting for us watching at home.
“Part of that parcel is the fact that Ferrari have two guys regularly very close together on track and regularly taking good points.
“Those types of things will stand them in stead for the rest of the year and that's where Red Bull really need to start questioning things a little bit.”
“If McLaren and Red Bull continue to improve or if McLaren and Ferrari continue to improve then Red Bull are in trouble.”
READ MORE: F1 team boss hints at Schumacher RETURN
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Sky F1 star claims Red Bull 'in trouble' as Horner problems deepen
- 8 minutes ago
Verstappen and Horner admit concerns over performance 'convergence'
- 1 uur geleden
Marko reveals why Newey is ‘no longer involved’ with Red Bull
- 2 uur geleden
F1 team boss hints at Schumacher RETURN
- 3 uur geleden
Red Bull OFFICIALLY sign Verstappen team-mate for next two seasons
- Today 19:00
RANKED: Potential Esteban Ocon replacements at Alpine
- Today 18:00
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
- GP CANADA 7 - 9 Jun
- GP SPAIN 21 - 23 Jun
- GP AUSTRIA 28 - 30 Jun
- GP GREAT BRITAIN 5 - 7 Jul
- GP HUNGARY 19 - 21 Jul
- GP BELGIUM 26 - 28 Jul