Sainz's F1 future thrown into fresh doubt as Red Bull chief dismisses Audi links
Sainz's F1 future thrown into fresh doubt as Red Bull chief dismisses Audi links
Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has confirmed that he is unaware of any offer from Audi for one of F1's most in-demand drivers.
The German manufacturer are set to make their debut on the grid in 2026, and have already recruited Haas' Nico Hulkenberg as they look to bolster their team with the best talent on the market.
READ MORE: F1 Miami Grand Prix Practice: Start times, schedule and ESPN
One man linked with the remaining seat at Audi is Ferrari's Carlos Sainz, who is soon to be replaced by seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton at the Maranello-based giants.
'He's a hot prospect'
Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko recently stated the team were interested in securing the Spaniard's services, but admitted they were "unable to match an existing offer" already on the table from Audi.
However, Horner has refuted that claim, insisting he is not privy to any such discussions between the relevant parties.
"Firstly, we're not aware of any offer," Horner told media.
“It's not been disclosed to us what Audi may or may not have offered to Carlos, and it would be inappropriate to comment on that.
“As I'm sure if we made an offer, it wouldn't be disclosed to another team. So, Carlos is on the open market for next year.
“He’s a hot prospect, which no doubt many teams will be showing great interest in. I think there's several that probably are."
READ MORE: Mercedes car subjected to 'inspection' ahead of F1's return to Miami
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
F1 Miami Grand Prix Sprint Qualifying Results: Verstappen takes pole as Hamilton crashes out
- Yesterday 23:22
Sainz SHUTS DOWN F1 team offer claims: 'That is not correct'
- 56 minutes ago
Verstappen gives 'LOL' response in Miami radio message
- 1 uur geleden
Hamilton hints at potential reunion with 'good friend' Cullen
- 1 uur geleden
Major F1 engine supplier returning in 2026 issues OMINOUS update
- 2 uur geleden
Red Bull's Miami GP travel arrangements revealed after shock Newey exit
- 3 uur geleden
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
- GP USA 3 - 5 May
- GP ITALY 17 - 19 May
- GP MONACO 24 - 26 May
- GP CANADA 7 - 9 Jun
- GP SPAIN 21 - 23 Jun
- GP AUSTRIA 28 - 30 Jun