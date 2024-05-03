close global

Sainz's F1 future thrown into fresh doubt as Red Bull chief dismisses Audi links

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has confirmed that he is unaware of any offer from Audi for one of F1's most in-demand drivers.

The German manufacturer are set to make their debut on the grid in 2026, and have already recruited Haas' Nico Hulkenberg as they look to bolster their team with the best talent on the market.

One man linked with the remaining seat at Audi is Ferrari's Carlos Sainz, who is soon to be replaced by seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton at the Maranello-based giants.

Carlos Sainz has been reportedly attracting interest from Audi
Helmut Marko claimed an offer had already been made for Sainz's services

'He's a hot prospect'

Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko recently stated the team were interested in securing the Spaniard's services, but admitted they were "unable to match an existing offer" already on the table from Audi.

However, Horner has refuted that claim, insisting he is not privy to any such discussions between the relevant parties.

"Firstly, we're not aware of any offer," Horner told media.

“It's not been disclosed to us what Audi may or may not have offered to Carlos, and it would be inappropriate to comment on that.

“As I'm sure if we made an offer, it wouldn't be disclosed to another team. So, Carlos is on the open market for next year.

“He’s a hot prospect, which no doubt many teams will be showing great interest in. I think there's several that probably are."

x