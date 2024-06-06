close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
Verstappen reveals F1 FUTURE with Perez contract reaction

Verstappen reveals F1 FUTURE with Perez contract reaction

Verstappen reveals F1 FUTURE with Perez contract reaction

Verstappen reveals F1 FUTURE with Perez contract reaction

Max Verstappen appears to have clarified his F1 future with his reaction to the news that Sergio Perez's Red Bull contract has been extended.

It was announced this week that the Mexican driver would stay with the Milton Keynes outfit until 2026 after penning a fresh two-year deal.

F1 Headlines: Red Bull CONFIRM driver signing as reason for star's EXIT revealed

READ MORE: Newey Ferrari signing completed amid Red Bull woes

The news came as a surprise to many, with Perez's poor form - including a Q1 exit in Monaco - starting to become detrimental to the team's title chances.

However, the decision does give Red Bull some stability in a year where they have been desperately unsteady off the track, with the controversy surrounding team principal Christian Horner and exit of Adrian Newey.

Sergio Perez has signed a new two-year contract with Red Bull
Christian Horner has kept faith with Sergio Perez

Verstappen happy with Red Bull's decision

There have also been doubts cast on Max Verstappen's future, with theories of the three-time world champion taking a sabbatical touted by pundits and drivers alike.

However, the Dutch ace's reaction to his teammate of three years' new contract appears to put that talk to bed.

“It’s great news that Checo has signed with the team until 2026 and I am glad to be able to continue with the successful partnership that we have created over the past few years,” Verstappen said.

READ MORE: Verstappen and Ricciardo in deep Red Bull war as blame claims emerge

Max Verstappen has won three titles with Red Bull

“We achieved a record-breaking season last year and the team is very strong, so we are looking forward to building on this success into the next two years as well.”

Red Bull's 2023 car, the RB19, did indeed set many records, winning all but one race, an unmatched winning percentage for any season (achieved in the longest calendar to date).

Despite driving one of the most dominant cars in the sport's history, Perez was only able to pick up two wins and nine podiums.

Perhaps that level of performance benefits Red Bull. It does not pose much of a challenge to Verstappen, but as the pack closes, Perez's form could expose issues within the Red Bull pipeline.

READ MORE: Hamilton completes Ferrari signing in front of stunned Wolff

Related

Red Bull Max Verstappen Ferrari Sergio Perez Adrian Newey F1 Headlines
Verstappen and Horner admit Red Bull CONCERNS as troubles continue
Latest F1 News

Verstappen and Horner admit Red Bull CONCERNS as troubles continue

  • Yesterday 12:57
Horner hints at championship battle amid Verstappen team-mate announcement
Latest F1 News

Horner hints at championship battle amid Verstappen team-mate announcement

  • Yesterday 08:27

Latest News

Latest F1 News

F1 pundit reveals how close Sainz came to Red Bull return

  • 37 minutes ago
Latest F1 News

Verstappen reveals F1 FUTURE with Perez contract reaction

  • 1 hour ago
Canadian Grand Prix

FIA reveals tyre choices as Canadian GP faces growing threat of STORMS

  • 2 hours ago
Latest F1 News

Mercedes SHUT DOWN Hamilton replacement rumours

  • 3 hours ago
F1 Today

F1 News Today: FIA face DILEMMA ahead of Canadian GP as team announce replacement driver

  • Today 05:57
GPFans Recap

Shock team swoop for Newey as Marko accuses rivals of COPYING Red Bull - GPFans F1 Recap

  • Yesterday 23:57
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x