Ferrari congratulated over Perez F1 contract signing

Red Bull have ended speculation as to who will partner Max Verstappen in 2025 by announcing that Sergio Perez has signed a new contract.

The Mexican driver has been under pressure throughout his Red Bull career, which has stuttered and failed to truly take off since his arrival at Milton Keynes in 2021.

However, the team have publicly retained faith in the 34-year-old, and committed to that backing on paper as Perez penned a two-year contract extension to keep him at Red Bull until 2026.

There were rumours that Perez's seat was under threat, especially with Carlos Sainz a free agent. Fernando Alonso and drivers in the Red Bull family such as Yuki Tsunoda and Daniel Ricciardo were also speculated to partner three-time world champion Verstappen.

Sergio Perez has renewed his Red Bull contract
Sergio Perez and Max Verstappen will continue as teammates in 2025

F1 fans react to Red Bull announcement

Red Bull's announcement has been met with a range of reactions. Many fans were surprised to see Perez offered a new deal, especially with the veteran's recent struggles.

His poor form has seen him slip to fifth in the standings and contributed to Ferrari closing the gap behind Red Bull in the constructors' championship to just 24 points.

On social media, some fans were cynical enough to congratulate Ferrari on Perez's extension, suggesting that Red Bull opting to stick with the Mexican could bode well for the Scuderia.

Perez, or 'Checo', remains a popular driver, and other fans were happier to hear the news. "Two more years of emotional instability," one posted on Instagram. "I love you Checo.

And finally, amongst the cheers and boos, there was some more nuanced reaction.

