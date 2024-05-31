F1 star considers SHOCK switch to land Red Bull drive

As Red Bull edge closer to revealing their 2025 line-up one driver is doing whatever it takes to secure a seat at the team.

The Austrian outfit have dominated F1 since the regulation changes in 2022, earning three back-to-back world titles in both the drivers’ and constructors’ championship.

It is unsurprising that multiple drivers across the grid have targeted a move to Red Bull, with Fernando Alonso and Carlos Sainz reportedly approaching the team for contract talks.

Red Bull's current driver line-up consists of Max Verstappen, who is contracted with the team until 2028, and Sergio Perez, who is out of contract for next season.

Red Bull have 7 drivers' titles and 6 constructors'

Will Red Bull keep Sergio Perez for 2025?

After a disappointing run of form at the Emilia Romagna and Monaco Grand Prix, Perez’s 2025 seat is not guaranteed.

Meanwhile Carlos Sainz, who will be replaced by Lewis Hamilton at Ferrari next season, has impressed this season.

The Spaniard has claimed consistent podiums in 2024 and even a race win at the Australian GP, just weeks after undergoing surgery on his appendix.

Despite a horrifying and expensive crash for Perez in Monaco, Red Bull bosses suggest he is their preferred option for 2025.

With a move to Red Bull blocked, Sainz has reportedly entered talks with Williams, and could still move to Sauber/Audi.

Carlos Sainz's F1 options are narrowing for 2025

However, the Ferrari star could take a rather unusual path to Red Bull, which may pay off in the long-term, especially if Perez is only given a one-year deal for next season.

According to Spanish journalist, Carlos Miquel, Sainz could return to Visa Cash App RB - formerly Alpha Tauri and Toro Rosso - for a year whilst waiting for a space at Red Bull.

RB are currently sixth in the constructors' standings, with Yuki Tsunoda consistently achieving Q3 appearances and points finishes for the team.

Sainz would have to displace either Tsunoda or Daniel Ricciardo to make the move, the latter the more likely to leave if he continues to struggle on a grand prix weekend.

