Ricciardo's Red Bull future to be decided within 'next few DAYS'

Formula 1 star Daniel Ricciardo will soon have clarity on his Red Bull future, according to reports.

Ricciardo drove for the reigning constructors' champions from 2014-2018, and celebrated seven race victories during that spell alongside former world champion Sebastian Vettel, and three-time title-winner Max Verstappen.

The 34-year-old opted to make the shock switch to Renault in 2019 before experiencing a disappointing stint at McLaren.

Following a short period away from the grid in 2023, Ricciardo joined Alpha Tauri - now RB - in the hope of forcing his way back into contention for a sensational return to Red Bull.

Daniel Ricciardo has endured a frustrating season at RB
The Australian had hoped to join Christian Horner at Red Bull in the future

Will Red Bull promote Daniel Ricciardo?

Ricciardo's performances this season, however, have been underwhelming, and with his team-mate Yuki Tsunoda consistently outperforming the Australian, there have been rumours that he may not have a seat at all next year.

Sergio Perez has partnered Verstappen at Red Bull since 2021, but is out of contract at the end of this season, leading to speculation that he may be replaced.

However, according to Motorsport-Total.com, the Mexican is set to sign a new deal with the team within the next few days, which would rule out any slim chance of a Ricciardo return.

Sergio Perez could be closer to a 2025 Red Bull contract

The site reported: "Sergio Perez is about to extend his contract with Red Bull Racing.

"Helmut Marko recently indicated that they would like to have a clear picture "by Barcelona" of whether the Mexican can stay or not.

"And as of today, everything indicates that this could be sealed in the next few days or weeks."

